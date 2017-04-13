MS Dhoni is one of the best players in the world cricket. His composure under pressure and big-hitting ability make him a perfect fit for the shorter format. However, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has cast aspersions on the Rising Pune Supergiant wicket-keeper's T20 shelf life.

Dhoni's performance in IPL 2017, with scores of 12, 5 and 11 in three matches so far, might have prompted Sourav to speak out. Earlier, Dhoni had been removed as the captain of RPS and the reins were handed over to Steve Smith ahead of IPL 2017.

The lay of land is not in favour of Dhoni, who had led the now defunct Chennai Super Kings to two IPL titles in the past.

The wicket-keeper batsman is less likely to respond to Ganguly's comment – "I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player"– but would rather let his bat do the talking against the Gujarat Lions on Friday.

Though Dhoni hasn't scored big runs in IPL 2017 so far, he looked in good touch during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 over competition). And it could just be a matter of time, before he gets back on track.

Agreed, Dhoni has been below par for RPS in 2017, but his overall record in the competition speaks for itself. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 3,299 runs in 146 outings, and won many a matches singlehandedly for his team.

Dhoni's game has changed over the years, but his ability as a finisher is still intact. Let's hope will bring it on against Gujarat Lions to show his critics how good a T20 player he still is.