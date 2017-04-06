MS Dhoni is seen as this cool, calm collected character – on and off the pitch – someone who does very little talking. But, what sometimes gets forgotten or washed away in that "Captain Cool" conversation is MSD's sense of humour.

That sense of humour, though, was on full show in the second over of the RPS vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2017 match, with Dhoni giving the perfect reply to Kevin Pietersen's attempt at some banter.

Nope, this one wasn't on the pitch – KP isn't playing in this IPL.

It was from the commentary box.

Speaking to Manoj Tiwary, who was miked up for the Rising Pune Supergiant, Pietersen, after asking the usual questions – how is the preparation, what do you expect, did you expect Jos Buttler to open the innings for the Mumbai Indians – put in a request to Tiwary:

Mate, can you do me a favour," KP said. Tiwary, standing at first slip, right next to Dhoni, said, "sure".

"Can you tell MS that I'm a better golfer than him."

Tiwary looked a little I-don't-know-what-to-do-here territory when he was given that request, but after a bit more of cajoling from Pietersen and his commentary partner Pommie Mbangwa, the RPS batsman went across to Dhoni and in Hindi, told him what KP had asked him to tell the former captain.

Dhoni's reply was pure gold.

"He is still my first Test wicket."

Everyone cracked up in the commentary box, and Pietersen, not someone you can keep quiet, usually, could not find a befitting reply.