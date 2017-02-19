Mitchell Starc has decided to part ways with the Royal Challengers, Bangalore, and will not take part in the auction as he wants to focus on his national career.

Mitchell Starc joined the Royal Challengers in 2014. While he missed the entire season in 2016 through injury, he did have a good run in 2015 when he picked up 20 wickets in 13 games as Bangalore finished third.

The Royal Challengers bought Mitchell Starc for five crore. Meaning, the club now goes into the player auction in Bengaluru on Monday with an additional INR 5 crore to spend and will have two slots free for overseas players.

Australia are set to play India in a four Test match series from February 23 and Mitchell Starc is expected to play a big role in the series. With the Champions Trophy around the corner, and given Starc's history with injuries, Australia are doing the right thing in protecting the star bowler.