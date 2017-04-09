After an amazing performance with the bat in the last match, Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn will be the centre of attraction when KKR face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 match 7 on Sunday. Lynn won the match for his side in their first match, and another such innings could spell disaster, but then Mumbai Indians have Rohit Sharma, who is also known for his big-hitting skills, making this match even more interesting.

Mumbai were brilliant against Kolkata last season, defeating Gautam Gambhir's side on both home and away fixtures. Hence, MI will go into this season as a confident unit against KKR, who have started their IPL 2017 campaign on a bright note, collecting two points from their first match.

One look at the teams, both of them look solid in all departments of the game.

They have all their bases covered. Mumbai should welcome back Lasith Malinga, and Saurabh Tiwary is expected to replace injured Ambati Rayudu, while KKR are not expected to break their winning combination.

Irrespective of who features in the playing XI for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, players from both the teams need to be consistent on Sunday.

Lynn vs Malinga is one of the battles to watch out for, especially after the Australian scored 93 runs in the last match. It was not about his score, but the nature of his batting, which took everyone by storm. He hit six fours and eight sixes. Can he come up with a similar knock against the likes of Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan? If he can, KKR might be a difficult team to stop in Mumbai.

However, their batting is not only about Lynn, they have experienced and quality Indian batsmen such as Gautam Gambhir, who scored 68-ball 76 in their last match, Robin Uthappa and Manish Pandey as well. But, KKR have to improve in the bowling department especially with the likes of Rohit, Kieron Pollard and Jos Buttler being wonderful and explosive players for Mumbai.

Mumbai will need to sort out their batting order as well. Buttler and Parthiv Patel may have opened the batting for Mumbai Indians in their last match, but Rohit should find his way at the top. For that to happen, either Buttler or Parthiv has to drop down the order. Rohit is at his best when opening.

Rohit, Buttler or Pollard will have to play big innings if they are to emerge victorious. Pollard is one person, who will be keen to deliver after a poor outing in their last match. His all-round skills at the middle could prove to be the difference between a win and loss.

It could be anybody's game in Mumbai. The big names of both MI and KKR need to deliver and help their respective team emerge victorious.