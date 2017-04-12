The Sunrisers Hyderabad could unleash an enviable bowling attack on the Mumbai Indians when the two sides clash in IPL 2017 Match 10 on Wednesday.

With Mustafizur Rahman joining the squad on Tuesday, SRH have the opportunity to field a bowling unit that will consist of Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mustafizur and Rashid Khan.

As good a batting wicket as Wankhede is, that bowling unit will test any team and how the Mumbai Indians go about their batting business against SRH will be a really interesting aspect of the match.

Here is a prediction of how the IPL 2017 Match 10 could go.

If Mumbai Indians bat first:

Jos Buttler has had starts in both his innings so far, looking in very good touch with the bat. This time, he makes full use of that form, getting off to a rollicking start and not worrying even after Parthiv Patel gets out to the leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Rohit Sharma joins Buttler in the middle and after taking a while to get going, he finds his range, as the Mumbai Indians get to 92 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Then comes the Mustafizur show.

The left-armer is brought back for one over by David Warner in order to break the partnership, and he obliges by picking up the wickets of Buttler and Nitish Rana, with Rohit falling in the next over.

Those wickets threaten to put the brakes on all the good work done at the top, but Kieron Pollard, with a point to prove to Sanjay Manjrekar, and Krunal Pandya put on a partnership, before Hardik Pandya comes in and goes hell for leather to take MI to 191.

The total might be intimidating, but Warner shows no signs of being intimidated as he starts the chase by hitting Lasith Malinga for two fours and a six in the opening over – the maximum a magnificent shot straight back past the bowler.

Shikhar Dhawan, after scratching around for 10 balls, also gets into his driving groove, and SRH are 64/0 after the Powerplay overs.

Dhawan and Warner continue their partnership for another three overs, before Harbhajan breaks it by picking up Dhawan lbw.

Moises Henriques comes and goes, piling the pressure on Warner and Yuvraj to take SRH home.

Well, these guys love pressure.

Warner and Yuvraj put on a ridiculously good partnership to guide the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the target with four balls remaining.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad bat first:

Again, it's the Warner show, as fours are hit with regularity with the odd six coming as well. Dhawan is happy to just rotate the strike, with Warner scoring the bulk of the runs in their opening partnership of 54.

Warner then falls to Mitchell McClenaghan, with Moises Henriques and Dhawan adding a further 44 runs together.

Once Dhawan goes, Henriques and Yuvraj get together to set SRH up for the final four overs, which yields 52 runs, courtesy some fours and sixes off the blades of Henriques, Yuvraj, Naman Ojha and Deepak Hooda.

Buttler begins the chase in impressive fashion, and while Parthiv is out for 14, Rohit comes in and gives the Englishman good company. The MI skipper, though, holes out in the deep while trying to take the attack to Rashid Khan, with Rana unable to replicate his heroics from the last game.

Kieron Pollard is sent in at No.5 and the big West Indian allies brilliantly with Buttler, bringing the equation to 44 needed from the final four overs.

With seven wickets in hand, the Mumbai Indians are the favourites, but Mustafizur puts a wrench in MI's plans, by dismissing Buttler and Krunal.

Hardik, however, comes in, shows calmness in the chase and with the help of Pollard sees MI home.