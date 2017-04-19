Two teams with potent bowling attacks clash in IPL 2017 Match 21, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad host the Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday.

SRH and the Delhi Daredevils are built on their bowling, with both teams having match-winners with the white cherry. On their day, they can make a low score look like a mountain to climb for the opposition or a flat pitch seem like a minefield.

It is to that skill that both these teams will look to on Wednesday, with SRH in need of another victory in Hyderabad to keep the momentum rolling along and the Delhi Daredevils desperate to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

As it sits, both these teams are in the top four, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in third place, having won three of their first five matches, while DD are in fourth with two wins in four.

SRH are yet to lose a single game at home – all their wins in IPL 2017 have come in Hyderabad – and it is to that record that they will look to when it comes to beating the Delhi Daredevils.

Interestingly, though, DD won both matches against SRH last season, and that should give them confidence, even if the Sunrisers Hyderabad have the edge in the overall head-to-head.

What the Delhi Daredevils need to do is sort out their batting order, and make sure the right players are picked.

Rishabh Pant, at the moment, is a batting a little too low, with the left-hander's big-hitting and finishing skills actually working against him.

Karun Nair has been in awful form and while the Delhi Daredevils are right in persisting with the right-hander, a shuffle in the batting order might do them good.

Batting, if course, is also SRH's big problem, with the team a little too reliant on their captain David Warner.

The Australian was the top scorer again in their last match, but if SRH are to keep their winning streak going, they need more runs from the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh and Deepak Hooda, who continues to disappoint in the IPL, despite having so much talent.

