The Mumbai Indians will look to assert their dominance at home when the Sunrisers Hyderabad land up at the Wankhede Stadium for an IPL 2017 match on Wednesday.

MI banked on a partisan support and some late batting heroics to see them to their first win of the new Indian Premier League season, and that home support and the-away-side-shall-not-win-at-this-ground feeling will be needed when they host SRH.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have made the perfect opening to their title defence, winning their first two matches, both of which were played at their home stadium.

With this being the first away game of the season for SRH, there will be pressure on the champions to show they are just as big a force away from home as they are in the more familiar environs of Hyderabad.

The Wankhede being a full-on chasing ground, much will also depend on the toss. There is no doubt that the team that win the toss will bowl first and look to chase down anything the opposition put up on the board.

SRH have been boosted by Mustafizur Rahman joining the squad, with David Warner and Tom Moody having the big headache of choosing the overseas player combinations.

Rashid Khan has been such a revelation for SRH in the first two games that it will be extremely difficult to drop the Afghanistan leg-spinner for Mustafizur, who, if fully fit, should walk back into the playing XI.

Having both Rashid and Mustafizur in the same lineup will only bolster SRH's already formidable bowling attack, and if there is one team capable of stopping the Mumbai Indians batting juggernaut at home, it certainly are the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR thought they had a really good bowling attack, but were trumped by some outstanding final overs batting from MI.

That is the thing about the Mumbai Indians. While they look vulnerable away from home, at the Wankhede they are a force, a force that is, most of the time, unstoppable.

Stop them SRH must if they are to keep their 100 per cent record in IPL 2017 intact.

When and where to watch live

MI vs SRH is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.