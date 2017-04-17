The Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope home comforts will bring them that winning feeling again, after a couple of tough away losses, when they host the Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2017 match on Monday.

SRH's weaknesses were exposed away from home by the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders, and Tom Moody, VVS Laxman and David Warner need to find a way to fix those issues for the match against KXIP.

The Sunrisers might have been able to clinch the IPL 2016 title by banking on their openers and bowling attack, but with the latter not quite working perfectly at the moment and the opening pair of Warner and Shikhar Dhawan unable to find match-winning partnerships, SRH's brittle middle order has been exposed.

Too many times, even last season, the Sunrisers lost their way completely once Warner and Dhawan fell, and that was very much the case against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who defended a decent total quite comfortably at the Eden Gardens.

The Sunrisers batsmen also let their bowlers down at the Wankhede, by putting up a below-par score, and it is the batsmen who need to take more responsibility.

Yes, the bowling has not been quite as good as last season, but the bowlers need a decent total to defend or know they can trust their batsmen to chase down a par score.

Right now, that confidence isn't quite there and all that does is put more pressure on the bowlers.

Warner can only do so much on his own, it is now on the likes of Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh and Deepak Hooda to find consistency with the bat and get SRH back to winning ways.

Kings XI Punjab also have plenty of problems, with Glenn Maxwell blaming his bowlers for the loss to the Delhi Daredevils last time out.

KXIP just gave away too many runs on a slow pitch at the Kotla, leaving the batsmen with too much to chase down,

Having said that, though, Kings XI could have done much better in the chase, and time is ripe for the likes of David Miller and Manan Vohra to find some runs, while it might be time to push Wriddhiman Saha down the order, with Maxwell himself taking up more responsibility by coming in at No.3, if not opening the innings.

Both teams have plenty of chinks to iron out, and they will hope to start that in Hyderabad on Monday.

Where to watch live

SRH vs KXIP is set to begin at 8pm IST. Live Streaming and TV information for the match is below.