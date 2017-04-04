Kolkata Knight Riders lost one of their best players in Andre Russell after the West Indian was banned from all forms of cricket for a year for violating his whereabouts clause. Russell has been an important player for the Knight Riders since he joined them in 2014 and was their highest wicket taker in the last season of the IPL.

Also read: Kolkata Knight Riders team preview

Finding a suitable replacement for the West Indian all-rounder was always going to be difficult for KKR. He played an important role as they won the Indian Premier League in his first season and was named the Man of the Tournament in 2015.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders have identified New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme as his ideal replacement. De Grandhomme will be joining his New Zealand teammate Trent Boult when he links up with the rest of the KKR squad.

The all-rounder has played six Test matches, which included a six-wicket haul on his Test debut against Pakistan, nine ODI's and eight Twenty20 Internationals for New Zealand.

While Russell's absence will be a big blow for the Knight Riders this season, their captain Gautam Gambhir said he and his team are looking at this as an opportunity.

"There are two ways to look at such situations in life. Either we can see Russell's absence as a challenge or look at it as an opportunity in bold letters. I as an individual, and KKR as a group, are looking it as an opportunity," PTI quoted Gambhir as saying.

The 2017 IPL season is set to start tomorrow with the Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore but KKR have to wait till Friday for their first match of the season as they take on Gujarat Lions in Rajkot.

Check out Chris Lynn's practice session with the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the start of the 2017 IPL season