Chris Lynn, the biggest performer for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017 with the bat, will be a big miss for the franchise as they look to host Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. This is KKR's first home game of the competition, and they will want to start on a winning note and build a momentum to make Eden Gardens their fortress.

The KKR have won one and lost one in IPL 2017. KXIP, on the other hand, have been brilliant, winning both their matches quite easily. Both the teams will play their best XI, as per the conditions and form, to pick up two vital points. If the visitors beat KKR, Glenn Maxwell's side will become the first team this season to win three matches on a trot.

With Lynn not available for the match, the Kolkata Knight Riders will open the innings with Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir. The duo has been brilliant at the top of the order for KKR in the recent past seasons too. Shakib Al Hasan is expected to fill in for Lynn, who has still not been ruled out of IPL 2017.

The Bangladesh all-rounder will strengthen the middle order, and also add variety to the bowling attack with his slow-left arm.

With the pitch in Kolkata also expected to favour the seamers, Umesh Yadav, who has joined the squad, should feature for KKR.

Umesh along with Trent Boult and Chris Woakes are going to be a huge force with the ball if there is good purchase from the re-laid playing surface.

The KKR have been a dominant team over Kings XI Punjab in the IPL so far in Kolkata, as the hosts have emerged victorious six times and only lost twice. KXIP, in good form, will be eager to change that record a little by beating KKR on Thursday.

As far as the Kings XI Punjab playing XI are concerned, Maxwell may not be someone to tinker a winning combination. However, there is a serious need for Mohit Sharma to deliver with the ball against KKR as Ishant Sharma has not played a single game in IPL 2017. This could be Mohit's last chance to shine with the ball, else it could be Ishant, who will play in their fourth match.

Their batting has clicked so far in the competition, and with Hashim Amla in good form, Shaun Marsh will once again have to sit out. Maxwell has taken the added responsibility of leading the side well, scoring runs, and he has been spot on with his bowling changes and fielding positions too.

The match at Eden Gardens could be a cracker, and with an upbeat KXIP, the home side will need an all-round performance to become the first team to beat Maxwell's side in IPL 2017.