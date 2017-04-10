Virat Kohli is still a fair way away from a return from injury, but AB De Villiers could play his first game of IPL 2017, when the Royal Challengers Bangalore travel to Indore to face the Kings XI Punjab on Monday.

De Villiers missed the first two RCB matches with a back problem, but the South African revealed, after his team's win over the Delhi Daredevils on Saturday, that he might be ready to return to playing action.

"I'm ready to go," De Villiers said in an interview on RCB's official website. "I'm very close to a 100 per cent now."

If De Villiers does return, and RCB should put the South African in the playing XI without any hesitation, then the Royal Challengers will have a trick decision or two to make.

Who does De Villiers come in for?

Billy Stanlake had an outstanding game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, so it would be unfair to drop him. Even if the same could have been said of Travis Head, who had to sit out on Saturday so that Stanlake could play.

Tymal Mills is their main bowler, and the go-to guy in the final overs. Will RCB take a risk and weaken their bowling by benching Mills?

Shane Watson is the captain, and was brilliant with the ball against DD, so he will definitely play.

Chris Gayle, 25 runs short of being the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, hasn't quite found his groove yet, but will RCB take a potential match-winner out of their team?

RCB, however, do need to make the decision, if De Villiers is passed fit, and the likely scenario is either Stanlake or Mills dropping out for the South African, with an Indian pacer coming in to bolster the bowling.

Apart from that one possible change, though, RCB are likely to stick with the same playing XI that picked up a win over the Delhi Daredevils, with Kedar Jadhav the main man with the bat again.

Kings XI Punjab were quite impressive in their opening match, restricting the Rising Pune Supergiant to a below par score, before hauling down the target with a whole over to spare.

Yes, there are still plenty of chinks to iron out, but Kings XI looked good, with Glenn Maxwell leading from the front with the bat.

Maxwell looked in really good form when he came in, and KXIP might be better off if the skipper batted higher up the order – the more balls Maxwell gets to face, the better Kings XI's chances of winning.

Maybe even opening the innings might not be a bad idea.

If Maxwell does decide to open, it will allow KXIP to play Eoin Morgan, who can slot in in the middle order. Shaun Marsh is also an option, but the Australian is struggling with a back problem.

Hashim Amla was preferred by the KXIP in the last game, but Morgan is more of a match-winner in this format than the South African.

T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma and Sandeep Sharma were the preferred pacers in the first match, and they did well enough to keep their places in the team, which means Ishant Sharma is likely to have to wait longer to play his first game in IPL 2017.

Expected playing XI: