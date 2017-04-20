The Kings XI Punjab are in desperate need of a victory over the Mumbai Indians when the two sides clash in IPL 2017 Match 22 on Thursday.

KXIP have lost three matches in a row coming into this game in Indore, while MI are flying high with four wins in their first five games in IPL 2017.

So, the formbook would suggest a straightforward win for the Mumbai Indians.

Here is a look at how the IPL 2017 Match 22 could go.

If Kings XI Punjab bat first:

Hashim Amla and Manan Vohra start really well for KXIP, with Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan and even Harbhajan Singh, who has been so economical in the Indian Premier League this season, unable to put a stop to the boundaries.

It's amazing what confidence can do to a player, and Vohra looks outstanding at the crease in this game, after his brilliant 95 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. At the other end, Amla looks determined to make up for his golden duck in the last game, calmly finding the gaps to keep his scoring rate quite high as well.

The two Kings XI Punjab openers put on 78, before Vohra is dismissed by Krunal Pandya after a sparkling 44.

Amla carries on with Eoin Morgan, who is sent in at No.3, with the two overseas batsmen adding another 48 runs together. Morgan and Amla fall in a hurry, but Glenn Maxwell and David Miller are there to make sure KXIP make a big score of 185.

Mumbai Indians do not begin the chase well as Parthiv Patel is dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in the first over. Then Axar Patel picks up the in-form Nitish Rana, leaving MI in a spot of bother.

This is where Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma come together to put in a nice partnership. The two make sure no more damage is done, and being natural stroke-makers, the required run rate doesn't get out of hand either.

Thanks to Buttler and Rohit, MI are left needing 65 from the last six overs, which Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya make sure they get.

If Mumbai Indians bat first:

Buttler and Parthiv put on 32 runs, before the latter is clean bowled by Mohit Sharma. Rana comes in and goes, as Kings XI induce a false shot from the left-hander after starving him for runs by bowling a wide outside off line.

Rohit comes in and looks a little nervous at first to the spinner KC Cariappa, but once he gets in, the MI skipper goes along smoothly, with Buttler the aggressor in the partnership. Thanks to Buttler's 64 and some classic fireworks from the middle order at the end, MI are able to get to 181.

The Kings XI Punjab reply begins splendidly, as Amla and Vohra get off to a flier, taking 60 runs in the first six overs. The momentum continues, with Glenn Maxwell coming in at No.3 after Amla's wicket and taking the attack to the bowlers.

This is one of those days when Maxwell's aggression comes off – the Mumbai Indians bowlers have no answer, and the Australian leads his team to victory with an over and three balls to spare.