pawan negi, ipl, delhi daredevils
Pawan Negi's stocks plummeted horribly, but he still managed to enter the 1 crore clubIANS

The biggest story of the IPL auction, which took place in Bengaluru on Monday, February 20, was that star Indian bowler Ishant Sharma remained unsold. Having a base price of Rs 2 crore, it was initially thought that the lanky bowler, who got married last year, would be the reason for a bidding war among the IPL franchisees.

It turned a shocker, however. The 28-year-old's name was put forward twice by IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, but both times, he was turned off by the franchisees.

Updates from the IPL Auction!

Nevertheless, the IPL auction did turn out a major place to shine for some lesser-known Indian cricketers, who went away at some really unpredictable prices....and we were left scratching our heads!

Here are the Indian players who entered the Rs 1 crore club in the IPL 2017 auction:

Name Age Base Price Bought for Bought by Player details India team caps (T20Is)
Karn Sharma 29 30 lakh INR 3.2 crore INR Mumbai Indians All-rounder 1
T Natarajan 25 10 lakh INR 3 crore INR Kings XI Punjab Bowler None
Mohammed Siraj 22 20 lakh INR 2.6 crore INR Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowler None
Krishnappa Gowtham 28 10 lakh INR 2 crore INR Mumbai Indians Bowler None
Aniket Choudhary 27 10 lakh INR 2 crore INR Royal Challengers Bangalore Bowler None
Pawan Negi 24 30 lakh INR 1 crore INR Royal Challengers Bangalore All-rounder 1
M Ashwin 26 10 lakh INR 1 crore INR Delhi Daredevils Bowler None
Also read