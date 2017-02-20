The biggest story of the IPL auction, which took place in Bengaluru on Monday, February 20, was that star Indian bowler Ishant Sharma remained unsold. Having a base price of Rs 2 crore, it was initially thought that the lanky bowler, who got married last year, would be the reason for a bidding war among the IPL franchisees.

It turned a shocker, however. The 28-year-old's name was put forward twice by IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, but both times, he was turned off by the franchisees.

Nevertheless, the IPL auction did turn out a major place to shine for some lesser-known Indian cricketers, who went away at some really unpredictable prices....and we were left scratching our heads!

Here are the Indian players who entered the Rs 1 crore club in the IPL 2017 auction: