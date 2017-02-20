The biggest story of the IPL auction, which took place in Bengaluru on Monday, February 20, was that star Indian bowler Ishant Sharma remained unsold. Having a base price of Rs 2 crore, it was initially thought that the lanky bowler, who got married last year, would be the reason for a bidding war among the IPL franchisees.
It turned a shocker, however. The 28-year-old's name was put forward twice by IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, but both times, he was turned off by the franchisees.
Nevertheless, the IPL auction did turn out a major place to shine for some lesser-known Indian cricketers, who went away at some really unpredictable prices....and we were left scratching our heads!
Here are the Indian players who entered the Rs 1 crore club in the IPL 2017 auction:
|Name
|Age
|Base Price
|Bought for
|Bought by
|Player details
|India team caps (T20Is)
|Karn Sharma
|29
|30 lakh INR
|3.2 crore INR
|Mumbai Indians
|All-rounder
|1
|T Natarajan
|25
|10 lakh INR
|3 crore INR
|Kings XI Punjab
|Bowler
|None
|Mohammed Siraj
|22
|20 lakh INR
|2.6 crore INR
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bowler
|None
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|28
|10 lakh INR
|2 crore INR
|Mumbai Indians
|Bowler
|None
|Aniket Choudhary
|27
|10 lakh INR
|2 crore INR
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bowler
|None
|Pawan Negi
|24
|30 lakh INR
|1 crore INR
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|All-rounder
|1
|M Ashwin
|26
|10 lakh INR
|1 crore INR
|Delhi Daredevils
|Bowler
|None