England players were the toast of the IPL 2017 auction in Bengaluru, but only two English cricketers Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills will be available for the entire length of the competition. England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Jason Roy will have to fly back to England by May 1 and prepare for the two-match ODI series against Ireland.

However, other players like Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler have been allowed to feature in IPL 2017 for a longer period, but they will also have to return from the cash-rich league ahead of the South Africa ODI series, which will also act as their final preparation ahead of the Champions Trophy. The trio will have to attend a training camp, along with the rest of the cricketers, in Spain.

The franchises were aware that the English players were not available for the entire length of IPL 2017 due to international duty. Out of the eight franchises, six of them - Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will miss one England player each after May 1, while Rising Pune Supergiants, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will have to let go off their English players before the deadline of May 14.

It is Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are the two lucky teams as their English players will be available for the entire length of IPL. Chris Jordan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is not a part of the ODI squad, and Tymal Mills (Royal Challengers Bangalore), who bagged a mammoth deal of Rs 12 cr, is only a T20 specialist, which makes them both available.

England players available till May 1

Eoin Morgan (Kings XI Punjab)

Sam Billings (Delhi Daredevils)

Jason Roy (Gujarat Lions)

England players available till May 14

Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiants)

Chris Woakes (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Jos Buttler (Mumbai Indians)

England players available for full IPL 2017

Chris Jordan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Tymal Mills (Royal Challengers Bangalore)