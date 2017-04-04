The opening match of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore is just a day away. All eight teams are ready for the battle in the middle, which is expected to produce another edition to remember.

Many teams in IPL 2017 have been hurt badly with injuries to some key players. Some are set to sit out the entire edition of this IPL, but that will not stop fans from turning up in huge numbers to support their respective teams. There is plenty of depth in all the eight squads to shine in IPL 2017.

All the teams look fairly well-balanced.

Here is a look at the squads of all eight teams of IPL 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad Indians: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wk), Deepak Hooda, Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Eklavya Dwivedi, Siddarth Kaul, A Mithun, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe. Overseas: David Warner (c), Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Ben Laughlin, Mohammad Nabi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Indians: Virat Kohli (c), S Aravind, Avesh Khan, Stuart Binny, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aniket Choudhary, Praveen Dubey, Iqbal Abdulla, Sachin Baby, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel Overseas: AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Samuel Badree, Travis Head, Tymal Mills, Adam Milne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Billy Stanlake, Shane Watson.

Mumbai Indians Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, R Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia, Karn Sharma K Gowtham, Saurabh Tiwary, Kulwant Khejroliya Overseas: Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Mitchell Johnson, Nicolas Pooran, Asela Gunarathna.

Kolkata Knight Riders Indians:Gautam Gambhir (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa (wk), Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, R Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi Overseas: Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Colin de Grandhomme

Delhi Daredevils Indians:Mohammad Shami, Shabaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, M Ashwin, Aditya Tare, Ankeet Bawane, Navdeep Saini and Shashank Singh. Overseas:Sam Billings, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson.

Kings XI Punjab Indians: Varun Aaron, Anureet Singh, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Gurkeerat Singh, Nikhil Naik, T Natarajan, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Pradeep Sahu, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Rinku Singh, Swapnil Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Manan Vohra. Overseas: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Shaun Marsh, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Darren Sammy, Marcus Stoinis.

Gujarat Lions Indians: Suresh Raina (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati, Jaydev Shah, Basil Thampy, Manpreet Gony, Nathu Singh, Munaf Patel, Tejas Singh Baroka, Shelley Shaurya , Shubam Agrawal ,Pratham Singh, Akshdeep Nath. Overseas:James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Andrew Tye, Chirag Suri, Jason Roy