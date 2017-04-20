Gujarat Lions opener Jason Roy will have to head back to England in the next 10 days or so for the upcoming two-match ODI series against Ireland, which starts on May 5. Along with Roy, Eoin Morgan (Kings XI Punjab) and Sam Billings (Delhi Daredevils) also have to leave for the series, but they can return back to IPL 2017 after the series gets over.

IPL teams, even before they picked England players in the IPL 2017 auction, were aware about the series, which would mean some stars missing out for some matches. Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiant) and Jos Buttler (Mumbai Indians) are, however, set to stay in IPL 2017 even when the national team is playing against Ireland. The duo is an integral part of their franchises respectively.

That is not the case with Roy, unlike Stokes and Buttler, as he has not been a regular part of the playing XI. He has just played three matches, and Roy only got a game in the last IPL match against Mumbai Indians as Aaron Finch lost his kit bag. Being an opener, he was asked to bat at number six.

Analysing the importance of getting back to form with the upcoming South Africa series and Champions Trophy, Roy does not seem to be interested in coming back to India and play in IPL 2017. The Gujarat Lions opener may stay back and play for Surrey.

Though Roy has not made his final decision, one thing is for sure, the England international is not happy with warming the bench in IPL.

"I'm discussing with Andrew Strauss, whether to come back out here to the IPL or to get cracking with Surrey in the Royal London. I think it is probably a good idea to get my head round 50-over cricket as much as possible especially if I'm not really playing a huge amount out here in India, it is just a bit of a waste really," Mirror quoted Roy as saying.

"I'm due to come back for the Ireland game and then after that I could have three games for Surrey before the South Africa series so that would be great preparation I think," he added.

It remains to be seen if Roy will be picked for Gujarat Lions' game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.