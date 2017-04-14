The Gujarat Lions have been poor this season so far, struggling in all departments of the game and have lost their two opening matches of IPL 2017. The Suresh Raina-led side will be eager to improve that record and collect their first points as they take on Rising Pune Supergiant in Rajkot on Friday.

Both teams were not able to field their best XI in their last matches for different reasons. Gujarat Lions and RPS were both plagued by injuries. Other reasons too attributed to some player's absence from the game. However, that could change when Gujarat Lions and RPS take to the field in the second match of the day.

The Gujarat Lions bowling line-up will be strengthened, with Ravindra Jadeja expected to feature against RPS. The slow-left arm did not play the first two matches due to injury, and joined the squad on Wednesday, which must be a huge boost for Raina and co. as Jadeja can play an important role with the bat too.

Tejas Baroka may have to make way for Jadeja in the playing XI while Gujarat Lions may seriously look into James Faulkner and give the Australian his first start in IPL 2017.

Dwayne Smith batted well in the last match, but it is the all-round option of Faulkner, who is a quality bowler, which may help him get the nod.

As far as the playing XI of the RPS are concerned, regular skipper Steve Smith is set to come back into the playing XI at the expense of Faf Du Plessis, who could not impress with the bat in their last game. Manoj Tiwary also missed the last game for RPS, and will play for the visiting team on Friday. The right-hander will replace Rahul Tripathi.

There is serious need for Mayank Agarwal to fire at the top of the innings for RPS as he has been a failure so far, scoring 26 runs in his three matches. The RPS team management might have a hard look if there are other options available, but could give him another chance in the playing XI.

The RPS should play their same set of bowlers, and with Gujarat having suffered against Rashid Khan's leggies, the visitors will play their two spinners – Imran Tahir and Adam Zampa.