Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant were the two news teams that joined Indian Premier League last season, but they have not been able to deliver the goods in IPL 2017. RPS are second last in the table, while Gujarat Lions are rock-bottom. GL and RPS are now set for a massive encounter on Friday in Rajkot.

Things cannot go any bad for Gujarat Lions and RPS, so one can expect a close match between the two teams on Friday.

Here is how the Lions vs Supergiant IPL match 13 could go in Rajkot.

If Gujarat Lions bat first

Jason Roy and Brendon McCullum start well, and it is the Englishman, who goes hammer and tongs after the RPS bowlers, but the New Zealander goes back in the dugout in the sixth over of the match. GL score 59 from the first six overs, but Suresh Raina is out for a single digit score.

In comes Aaron Finch, who drives the first ball through the covers for a four and smacks Adam Zampa for a six in the cow corner. The Australian means business. Roy, seeing Finch bat well, plays second fiddle. Finch scores 34 balls from 14 balls and is dismissed by Tahir. Roy and Dinesh Karthik play sensible cricket and reach 145 runs in the 16th over, but there is a mini collapse in the last four overs and they only score 30 runs in the last four overs to reach 175 runs.

Rahane and Mayank Agarwal make use of the field restrictions and smack Lions' pacers all around the park. The RPS think-tank must be happy to see Agarwal in ominous touch and amongst runs. RPS are well in track and score 55 in the first six overs. Though Agarwal goes for 30 runs, Steve Smith and Rahane milk RPS bowlers and reach 100 runs in no time.

Rahane is dismissed by James Faulkner, but the right-hander has already done his job as RPS just need 60 runs from 48 balls. Dhoni plays a brilliant cameo and finishes the game in the 18th over of the match.

If RPS bat first

Rahane looks in great mood as he starts his innings with an elegant drive, and follows that with a delicate leg glance. RPS are up and away, and so does Agarwal, who is on his zone, as the right hander deals in boundaries.

Introduction of Jadeja, and both the right-handers are gone. Steve Smith is joined by Ben Stokes. Smith creams GL bowlers for huge runs, but Stokes is struggling, failing to time the ball. Inevitably, Stokes is out, and Dhoni-Smith is on cruising mode with the former India captain looking determined for a big score.

RPS have score 129 in 16 overs, and the pair score 60 runs in the next four to take their total to an impressive 189 runs.

McCullum and Roy destroy RPS bowlers. They were required to start well, and boy, they have demolished the opponent in the first six overs, which include nine fours and five sixes, scoring 80 runs. Half the battle is already won by the openers.

The openers complete their 100 run stand in the ninth over, and lose their wickets immediately as well, but Raina and Karthik bat sensibly and reach the target in the 19th over to win their first match of IPL 2017 in an impressive manner.