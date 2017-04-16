There are many things that can happen to a cricketer resulting in his exclusion from the playing XI, including the obvious injuries. Then there are some odd reasons, but it cannot get any bizarre than this. Gujarat Lions batsman Aaron Finch is not playing against Mumbai Indians as he has lost his kit bag.

The same was informed by GL skipper Suresh Raina during the toss. However, one cannot fathom how on earth does someone just lose his kit bag. However, one of the commentators informed viewers that he left his kit bag in Rajkot, the city where Gujarat Lions played their last match.

The Australian batsman will be replaced by Jason Roy. It remains to be seen if the Englishman will open the innings or not.

The GL will miss the explosive batting of Finch, who was in impressive form for Gujarat Lions in their last match against RPS, scoring 19-ball 33.

Twitter went berserk, and while some saw the funny side to it, there were some, who were utterly surprised as to how and why can such things can happen in high-level cricket.

Aaron Finch ruled out from today's match because he has lost his kit bag...



First time hearing such thing in my life! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 16, 2017

Finch isn't playing because His Kit Bag Did Not Arrive. Yes. That's. Right. #IPL #MIvGL Can't anyone lend him the bat? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2017

#MIvGL Finch is not playing as his kit didn't arrive. Even MI is planning to do the same with Rohit Sharma if he doesn't score today. — walia saab (@_sunbey) April 16, 2017

Aaron Finch ruled out from today's match because he has lost his kit bag.#MIvGL #IPL pic.twitter.com/07VdVHeJaI — Hitesh Goel (@cahiteshgoel) April 16, 2017