Aaron Finch, Gujarat Lions, kit bag, IPL 2017
Gujarat Lions batsman Aaron Finch.IANS

There are many things that can happen to a cricketer resulting in his exclusion from the playing XI, including the obvious injuries. Then there are some odd reasons, but it cannot get any bizarre than this. Gujarat Lions batsman Aaron Finch is not playing against Mumbai Indians as he has lost his kit bag.

The same was informed by GL skipper Suresh Raina during the toss. However, one cannot fathom how on earth does someone just lose his kit bag. However, one of the commentators informed viewers that he left his kit bag in Rajkot, the city where Gujarat Lions played their last match. 

The Australian batsman will be replaced by Jason Roy. It remains to be seen if the Englishman will open the innings or not.

The GL will miss the explosive batting of Finch, who was in impressive form for Gujarat Lions in their last match against RPS, scoring 19-ball 33. 

Twitter went berserk, and while some saw the funny side to it, there were some, who were utterly surprised as to how and why can such things can happen in high-level cricket.

Also read
Quick Links