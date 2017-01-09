The Indian Premier League auction is inching closer and is set to take shape in February. While some of the players are already eyeing lucrative offers, England batsman Jason Roy is an exciting prospect in international cricket. The Englishman is set to throw his hat in the ring with the hope of getting a contract with an IPL franchise.

Roy is no stranger to Indian conditions as the right-hander played an important role in helping England perform brilliantly in the World T20 last year. His performance in the World T20 was quite impressive at the top, scoring 183 runs, which will help his case when franchises sit down to pick players in the auction. With the IPL auction scheduled to take place after the India-England ODI and T20 series, Roy can increase his value manifold if he shines against the home team.

Roy could have got a contract last year too, but he did not participate in the auction. However, the opener is willing to show his skills in IPL 2017 now.

"I am going to go into the auction to see if someone picks me. Last year I didn't as I wanted to play in the County Championship, and score some runs to try to push my claims for Test cricket," Daily Mail quoted Roy as saying.

One can expect a decent number of English players in IPL 2017. Besides Roy, all-rounder Ben Stokes is also expected to feature in the auctions. Sam Billings (Delhi Daredevils) and Jos Butler (Mumbai Indians) are the only two English players confirmed to play in IPL 2017 as they were retained by their respective franchise.

Kevin Pietersen and Eoin Morgan were released by Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively, but there could be plenty of takers for the duo in the auction. They are brilliant players in the T20 format, and it is such players, who are always in high demand.