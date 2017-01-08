The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always attracted top players from around the world but there are some big names which have missed out on the lucrative cash-cricket league. Ben Stokes is one such player without any IPL experience but reports suggest that the English all-rounder will make himself available for the players' auction scheduled next month in Bengaluru.

Though players from Australia and South Africa have always been part of the league, not many English players have featured in the competition due to their busy cricket schedule. If we look at the last season, there were only four England players involved in the IPL. Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Sam Billings played in IPL 2016 but the first two players have been released by their respective franchises for the upcoming season.

With Billings and Buttler being the only two players in the fray, one could see another Englishman Stokes showing his skills in the tenth edition of the league. The Times has reported that he will have a base price of around £238,000 with some teams already thinking of signing him for the new season.

If Stokes's name is officially confirmed in the IPL players' auction, expect some teams to go all out for the Englishman.

Players of such quality, and that too being an all-rounder, will be in high demand. Stokes scored 345 runs in the recent five-match Test series against India besides taking eight wickets.

The all-rounder can shoot up his price manifold if he can deliver with the bat and ball in the upcoming ODI and T20 series versus India. The auction will only take place after the series gets over, which gives the franchises to look into his performance before making their final call.

However, teams interested in Stokes will also have to keep in mind his availability for one does not see him playing in the entire tournament. England host Ireland for a two-match ODI series, starting May 5. It will be followed by a Test series against South Africa, which begins on May 24.