Even as sports is evolving with the digital age, having players' faces shown when you hashtag them on Twitter is beyond imagination. This is what Twitter India has done ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, which kicks off on April 5, 2017. 

The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, AB De Villiers, Steve Smith, Lasith Malinga, Ajinkya Rahane and a host of other cricketing superstars participating in the IPL 10 will have their faces as smileys when a cricket fan hashtags them.

"The IPL has always been for the fans, with the fans, by the fans. From the Twitter Mirror to the IPL #calendar, IPL timeline to real-time videos, we have innovated every season to bring the IPL closer to our fans in partnership with Twitter," BCCI CEO Rahul Johri mentioned in a release just hours prior to the start of the first IPL 2017 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"These special player Twitter emojis are a celebration of our superstars who light up the league and the love we have received from fans on Twitter. We would like to dedicate this launch to them and can't wait to see the conversation that unfolds this season," Johri added.

IPL player emojis

IPL 10 starts Wednesday, April 5, and runs until May 21. Over this more than a month-long affair, the cricket fans from all over the world join in the conversations and use the social media platform in the best way possible to give their opinions and comments on the matches.

"Over the last decade, there have been over 84 million tweets related to the IPL and the league has been one of our most innovative global sports partners. We are thrilled to launch these special Twitter emojis with IPL for the historic tenth season," mentioned Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, India and South East Asia, Twitter.

Full list of Twitter player emojis hashtags

TEAMS PLAYER HASHTAG
Delhi Daredevils Chris Morris #ChrisMorris
Delhi Daredevils Kagiso Rabada #Rabada
Delhi Daredevils Zaheer Khan #ZaheerKhan
Gujarat Lions Brendon McCullum #BrendonMcCullum
Gujarat Lions Ravindra Jadeja #Jaddu
Gujarat Lions Suresh Raina #SureshRaina
KingsXI Punjab David Miller #DavidMiller
KingsXI Punjab Eoin Morgan #EoinMorgan
KingsXI Punjab Glenn Maxwell #GlennMaxwell
Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir #Gambhir
Kolkata Knight Riders Manish Pandey #Pandey
Kolkata Knight Riders Robin Uthappa #Uthappa
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Narine #Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders Yusuf Pathan #Yusuf
Mumbai Indians Harbhajan Singh #Bhajji
Mumbai Indians Kieron Pollard #Pollard
Mumbai Indians Lasith Malinga #Malinga
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma #RohitSharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers #ABDeVilliers
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chris Gayle #ChrisGayle
Royal Challengers Bangalore Shane Watson #Watto
Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli #ViratKohli
Rising Pune Supergiant Ajinkya Rahane #Rahane
Rising Pune Supergiant Ben Stokes #Stokes
Rising Pune Supergiant MS Dhoni #MSDhoni
Rising Pune Supergiant Steve Smith #Smithy
Sunrisers Hyderabad Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Bhuvi
Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner #DavidWarner
Sunrisers Hyderabad Shikhar Dhawan #Shikhar
Sunrisers Hyderabad Yuvraj Singh #Yuvi
