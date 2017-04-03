The Indian Premier League 2017 has already received some major blows, with a few players nursing injuries ahead of the cash-rich event, which is slated to start on Wednesday, April 5. Some of the players have been ruled out of the tournament completely while some others will miss the initial few matches of IPL 2017.

Here is a look at all the teams and their injured players

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The franchise suffered a blow on the eve of the IPL 2017 auction when RCB and Mitchell Starc decided to parts ways. Things have been going downhill for the IPL 2016 finalists with KL Rahul ruled out of the season since he is set to undergo a shoulder surgery soon. Skipper Virat Kohli, who suffered a shoulder injury in the third Test against Australia, will miss the first few games for RCB. To make things worse for them, AB De Villiers also injured his back recently while playing domestic cricket in South Africa, but his injury is not too serious.

Delhi Daredevils

Two key South African players – Quinton De Kock and JP Duminy – will see their biggest miss of the season as they will not play any part in the competition. Duminy has pulled out due to personal reasons while Kock is suffering from a finger injury.

Kings XI Punjab

Murali Vijay, India Test opener and a key player of KXIP, will also undergo a shoulder surgery, keeping him out of the cash-rich league. Martin Guptill, who is undergoing rehabilitation programme for his hamstring problems, will miss the early stages of IPL 2017.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Pacer Umesh Yadav will miss the first few games as he had complained of lower back stiffness after the India-Australia series. The BCCI has advised two-week rest to the pacer. Andre Russell is also unavailable as he has been banned for a year due to doping violation.

Rising Pune Supergiants

R Ashwin will sit out IPL 2017 due to hernia problems while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered shoulder injury in the India-Australia series, and he will not be available for the tournament.

Gujarat Lions

Dwayne Bravo is still on the road to recovery after undergoing hamstring surgery in March. He will miss the first few matches of IPL 2017. Ravindra Jadeja, who is having issues with his spinning finger, has also been advised a two-week rest by the BCCI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The defending champions may not be bogged down by injuries, but their key player Mustafizur Rahman has still not received clearance from the Bangladesh cricket Board to play in IPL.

Mumbai Indians

They seem to be one of the luckiest team in the league so far, as they have their full strength available.