Just a few days remain for the IPL 2017 to kick-start, and Delhi Daredevils have already received a huge blow with Quinton De Kock ruled out of IPL 2017. Earlier, Daredevils' JP Duminy had also opted out of the IPL due to personal reasons.

The Delhi Daredevils might already be looking for Duminy's replacement, and now they need to find a quick replacement for Kock as well, who was instrumental for DD with the bat last season, scoring 445 runs. Though Delhi Daredevils have the services of another wicket-keeper batsman in the form of Sam Billings, the Englishman will leave the IPL early due to international commitments.

Here is a look at potential replacements for De Kock

Mohammad Shahzad

Two Afghan players were picked in the IPL 2017 auction, but Shahzad did not find any buyer. The wicket-keeper batsmen, who opens the batting for Afghanistan, is known for his big hitting skills and could be the perfect choice for Delhi Daredevils to give them flying starts in the competition. It is such players, who can change the complexion of the game in a matter of overs and help DD shine at the IPL 2017.

Ben Dunk

It came as a huge surprise when none of the teams bid for Dunk in the auction, as he was the most in-form players leading into the auction. Dunk finished the competition as the highest scorer in the BBL with 364 runs. Dunk, who has not played in the IPL, has all the ingredients to be a successful player in the cash-rich event.

Dinesh Chandimal

Chandimal may not be a like-for-like replacement as the Sri Lankan is a middle order player, and is not aggressive compared to De Kock. However, with wicket-keeping not being an easy job in India, his keeping skills under slower conditions could come in handy for DD. Make no mistake, he can score some important runs in the middle order and play according to the situation.

Brad Haddin

In this list of cricketers, Haddin is the most experienced and has been a huge player for Australia in the past too. The wicket-keeper, besides being good behind the stumps, is a quality player of spin, which could help Delhi Daredevils. Haddin can open the batting for Delhi Daredevils if required as well.

Dishant Yagnik

It also depends on who the DD are looking for as Kock's replacement. If they want an Indian player, Delhi Daredevils should go ahead and sign Rajasthan's Yagnik, who has opened the innings for the state.