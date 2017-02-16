Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2017, IPl 2017 schedule, IPl 2017 fixtures, IPL 2017 matches
The IPL 2017 is set to begin on April 5 and the fixtures for the 10th edition of the competition have also been released. Sixty matches are going to be played in a span of 47 days, with the opening match and the finals scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Cricket fans will be awaiting an interesting opening match between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. Things could not have started on a better note for IPL fans as the match could set the perfect tone for the rest of IPL 2017. 

The IPL 2017 is going to be played across 10 venues, but the venues for the playoff stages, excluding the final, are yet to be confirmed. 

IPL 2016 was an exciting one, and the competition in the 10th edition is also going to be on the same lines. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to retain the title, but with teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the fray, it is not going to be any easy. Rising Pune Supergiants, who were poor in their debut season, will be keen to deliver in IPL 2017.  Consistency is going to be the key for all the eight teams in the competition. 

But before the real action begins, all the teams will be eager to sign some major stars in the upcoming IPL 2017 auction, which is set to take place on Monday in Bengaluru. Franchises will hope to strengthen their squad and go for the all-important title. 

Here is complete look at the IPL 2017 schedule 

Match

             Teams                                    

Venue

Date

Time
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 
April 5
 8pm IST 
2 Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune
April 6
 8pm IST
3 Gujarat Lions Kolkata Knight Riders Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
April 7
 8pm IST
4 Kings XI Punjab Rising Pune Supergiant Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
April 8
 4pm IST 
5 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Daredevils M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 8
 8pm IST
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Lions Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
April 9
 4pm IST
7 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
April 9
 8pm IST
8 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Holkar Stadium, Indore
April 10
 8pm IST
9 Rising Pune Supergiant Delhi Daredevils MCA Stadium, Pune
April 11
 8pm IST
10 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
April 12
 8pm IST
11 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Eden Gardens, Kolkata
April 13
 8pm IST
12 Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 14
 4pm IST
13 Gujarat Lions Rising Pune Supergiant Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
April 14
 8pm IST
14 Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Eden Gardens, Kolkata
April 15
 4pm IST
15 Delhi Daredevils Kings XI Punjab Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
April 15
 8pm IST
16 Mumbai Indians Gujarat Lions Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
April 16
 4pm IST
17 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising Pune Supergiant M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 16
 8pm IST
18 Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
April 17
 4pm IST
19 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
April 17
 8pm IST
20 Gujarat Lions Royal Challengers Bangalore Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
April 18
 8pm IST
21 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
April 19
 8pm IST
22 Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
April 20
 8pm IST
23 Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Lions Eden Gardens, Kolkata
April 21
 8pm IST
24 Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
April 22
 4pm IST
25 Rising Pune Supergiant Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune
April 22
 8pm IST
26 Gujarat Lions Kings XI Punjab Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
April 23
 4pm IST
27 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata
April 23
 8pm IST
28 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
April 24
 8pm IST
29 Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 25
 8pm IST
30 Rising Pune Supergiant Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune
April 26
 8pm IST
31 Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Lions M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
April 27
 8pm IST
32 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Eden Gardens, Kolkata
April 28
 4pm IST
33 Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
April 28
 8pm IST
34 Rising Pune Supergiant Royal Challengers Bangalore MCA Stadium, Pune
April 29
 4pm IST
35 Gujarat Lions Mumbai Indians Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
April 29
 8pm IST
36 Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
April 30
 4pm IST
37 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
April 30
 8pm IST
38 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 1
 4pm IST
39 Rising Pune Supergiant Gujarat Lions MCA Stadium, Pune
May 1
 8pm IST
40 Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
May 2
 8pm IST
41 Kolkata Knight Riders Rising Pune Supergiant Eden Gardens, Kolkata
May 3
 8pm IST
42 Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
May 4
 8pm IST
43 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
May 5
 8pm IST
44 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
May 6
 4pm IST
45 Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 6
 8pm IST
46 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
May 7
 4pm IST
47 Kings XI Punjab Gujarat Lions IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
May 7
 8pm IST
48 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
May 8
 8pm IST
49 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
May 9
 8pm IST
50 Gujarat Lions Delhi Daredevils Green Park, Kanpur
May 10
 8pm IST
51 Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
May 11
 8pm IST
52 Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
May 12
 8pm IST
53 Gujarat Lions Sunrisers Hyderabad Green Park, Kanpur
May 13
 4 PM
54 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Eden Gardens, Kolkata
May 13
 8pm IST
55 Rising Pune Supergiant Kings XI Punjab MCA Stadium, Pune
May 14
 4pm IST
56 Delhi Daredevils Royal Challengers Bangalore Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
May 14
 8pm IST

57

To Be Decided (TBD)

To Be Decided (TBD)

To be Confirmed (TBC)

May 16

8pm IST

58

TBD

TBD

TBC

May 17

8pm IST

59

TBD

TBD

TBC

May 19

8pm IST

60

TBD

TBD

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

May 21

8pm IST
