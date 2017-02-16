The IPL 2017 is set to begin on April 5 and the fixtures for the 10th edition of the competition have also been released. Sixty matches are going to be played in a span of 47 days, with the opening match and the finals scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also read: Kolkata Knight Riders need to go all out for Ben Stokes

Cricket fans will be awaiting an interesting opening match between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. Things could not have started on a better note for IPL fans as the match could set the perfect tone for the rest of IPL 2017.

The IPL 2017 is going to be played across 10 venues, but the venues for the playoff stages, excluding the final, are yet to be confirmed.

IPL 2016 was an exciting one, and the competition in the 10th edition is also going to be on the same lines. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to retain the title, but with teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the fray, it is not going to be any easy. Rising Pune Supergiants, who were poor in their debut season, will be keen to deliver in IPL 2017. Consistency is going to be the key for all the eight teams in the competition.

But before the real action begins, all the teams will be eager to sign some major stars in the upcoming IPL 2017 auction, which is set to take place on Monday in Bengaluru. Franchises will hope to strengthen their squad and go for the all-important title.

Here is complete look at the IPL 2017 schedule