The IPL 2017 is set to begin on April 5 and the fixtures for the 10th edition of the competition have also been released. Sixty matches are going to be played in a span of 47 days, with the opening match and the finals scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Cricket fans will be awaiting an interesting opening match between defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. Things could not have started on a better note for IPL fans as the match could set the perfect tone for the rest of IPL 2017.
The IPL 2017 is going to be played across 10 venues, but the venues for the playoff stages, excluding the final, are yet to be confirmed.
IPL 2016 was an exciting one, and the competition in the 10th edition is also going to be on the same lines. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to retain the title, but with teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the fray, it is not going to be any easy. Rising Pune Supergiants, who were poor in their debut season, will be keen to deliver in IPL 2017. Consistency is going to be the key for all the eight teams in the competition.
But before the real action begins, all the teams will be eager to sign some major stars in the upcoming IPL 2017 auction, which is set to take place on Monday in Bengaluru. Franchises will hope to strengthen their squad and go for the all-important title.
Here is complete look at the IPL 2017 schedule
|
Match
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
Date
|
Time
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|
April 5
|8pm IST
|2
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Mumbai Indians
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
April 6
|8pm IST
|3
|Gujarat Lions
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|
April 7
|8pm IST
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|
April 8
|4pm IST
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Daredevils
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
April 8
|8pm IST
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Gujarat Lions
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|
April 9
|4pm IST
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
April 9
|8pm IST
|8
|Kings XI Punjab
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|
April 10
|8pm IST
|9
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Delhi Daredevils
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
April 11
|8pm IST
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
April 12
|8pm IST
|11
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
April 13
|8pm IST
|12
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
April 14
|4pm IST
|13
|Gujarat Lions
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
|
April 14
|8pm IST
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
April 15
|4pm IST
|15
|Delhi Daredevils
|Kings XI Punjab
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|
April 15
|8pm IST
|16
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Lions
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
April 16
|4pm IST
|17
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
April 16
|8pm IST
|18
|Delhi Daredevils
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|
April 17
|4pm IST
|19
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|
April 17
|8pm IST
|20
|Gujarat Lions
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
|
April 18
|8pm IST
|21
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Daredevils
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|
April 19
|8pm IST
|22
|Kings XI Punjab
|Mumbai Indians
|Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
|
April 20
|8pm IST
|23
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Gujarat Lions
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
April 21
|8pm IST
|24
|Delhi Daredevils
|Mumbai Indians
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|
April 22
|4pm IST
|25
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
April 22
|8pm IST
|26
|Gujarat Lions
|Kings XI Punjab
|Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
|
April 23
|4pm IST
|27
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
April 23
|8pm IST
|28
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
April 24
|8pm IST
|29
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
April 25
|8pm IST
|30
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
April 26
|8pm IST
|31
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Lions
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
April 27
|8pm IST
|32
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Daredevils
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
April 28
|4pm IST
|33
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|
April 28
|8pm IST
|34
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
April 29
|4pm IST
|35
|Gujarat Lions
|Mumbai Indians
|Holkar Stadium, Rajkot
|
April 29
|8pm IST
|36
|Kings XI Punjab
|Delhi Daredevils
|IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|
April 30
|4pm IST
|37
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|
April 30
|8pm IST
|38
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
May 1
|4pm IST
|39
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Gujarat Lions
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
May 1
|8pm IST
|40
|Delhi Daredevils
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|
May 2
|8pm IST
|41
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
May 3
|8pm IST
|42
|Delhi Daredevils
|Gujarat Lions
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|
May 4
|8pm IST
|43
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
May 5
|8pm IST
|44
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|
May 6
|4pm IST
|45
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Daredevils
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
May 6
|8pm IST
|46
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|
May 7
|4pm IST
|47
|Kings XI Punjab
|Gujarat Lions
|IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|
May 7
|8pm IST
|48
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|
May 8
|8pm IST
|49
|Kings XI Punjab
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|
May 9
|8pm IST
|50
|Gujarat Lions
|Delhi Daredevils
|Green Park, Kanpur
|
May 10
|8pm IST
|51
|Mumbai Indians
|Kings XI Punjab
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|
May 11
|8pm IST
|52
|Delhi Daredevils
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|
May 12
|8pm IST
|53
|Gujarat Lions
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Green Park, Kanpur
|
May 13
|4 PM
|54
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|
May 13
|8pm IST
|55
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Kings XI Punjab
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|
May 14
|4pm IST
|56
|Delhi Daredevils
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
|
May 14
|8pm IST
|
57
|
To Be Decided (TBD)
|
To Be Decided (TBD)
|
To be Confirmed (TBC)
|
May 16
|
8pm IST
|
58
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBC
|
May 17
|
8pm IST
|
59
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
TBC
|
May 19
|
8pm IST
|
60
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|
May 21
|
8pm IST