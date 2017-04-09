Chris Lynn has been a wonderful player for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first two matches of the IPL 2107 season, scoring 93 and 32 runs respectively. However, it remains to be seen if the Australian will be available for the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the second innings of MI vs KKR clash on Sunday.

The opener was in utter pain on the field after going for a catch in the boundary line. It was in the last ball of the fourth over when Jos Buttler lofted the ball, and the Australian dived full-length to catch the ball. Not only did Lynn miss the ball, he landed roughly on his shoulder.

As soon as he landed on his shoulder, Lynn did not even put any effort to throw the ball back as he asked for KKR's medical team to attend him. They rushed to the spot and immediately understood that he hurt his shoulder, and was replaced by a substitute fielder.

After a few overs or so, the cameras panned towards the KKR dressing room, and Lynn was seen with his shoulder heavily strapped with an ice pack.

However, the seriousness of the situation has not been made official, and one should know if he will miss any future matches or not in IPL 2017. If the injury is serious and Lynn misses out for a lengthy period of competition, it could be disastrous for KKR, who are dependent on him for flying starts at the top of the innings.

The extent of injury is yet to be known.