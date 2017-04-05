The first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 witnessed players from all major Test-playing nations, including Pakistan, and it turned out to be a major success. However, since that maiden season, Pakistan players have not been a part of any IPL team, after the Mumbai terror attacks in the same year.

With the competition turning out to be a world-class affair now, Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor wants to see players from the neighbouring country play in the IPL.

IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2017

Things could really be huge if the Pakistan players are allowed to play as they have got some big names in world cricket. Imagine Virat Kohli and Wahab Riaz playing for the same franchise in the IPL. This is what Rishi Kapoor may want as it could help in improving relations between the two countries, just may be.

However, also the current diplomatic relation between India and Pakistan has not been great, which might have played an important role in Pakistan players not featuring in the IPL. It is for the same reason that India and Pakistan have not involved themselves in any bilateral series as well, either in India or Pakistan. However, the two nations play in world events, which are hosted by the ICC, like the World Cup and World T20.

Though there have been voices from Pakistan, stating cricket should be kept away from politics, one does not feel that it will be heard by the India government any time soon.