So the final list of 351 players, who are set to go under the hammer for IPL on Monday, has been announced. Cricketers from all around the world, including players from associate nations, have found their names on the list. But the real battle during the auction is going to be for players from the big teams.

Some big names from world cricket have thrown their hat in the ring. There are many quality players from the West Indies as well. Franchises can have a hard and serious look at some of the players, who can strike it big in IPL 2017.

Here is a look at the quality West Indies batsmen, which franchises should target:

Johnson Charles (Base price: Rs 30 lakh)

Charles may not have created ripples in world cricket, but the wicket-keeper batsman can take the IPL 2017 by storm with his batting exploits. His strike rate of 121.68 reflects that he can score quick runs, and with the right-hander being a good opener, he should be on the radar for some IPL teams, and his base price of Rs 30 lakh is attractive enough for teams to start bidding.

Evin Lewis (Base price: Rs 50 lakh)

His batting exploits helped him feature in the Bangladesh Premier League 2015, but the left-hander will be more than keen to feature in IPL, which is the biggest T20 league in the world. The opener is fairly new to world cricket, but he has shown in his five T20 matches for West Indies that he can destroy bowlers with his hitting skills. India cricket fans may not have forgotten his 49-ball ton against MS Dhoni's team in the US, and it may interest the IPL franchises as well.

Darren Sammy (Base price: Rs 30 lakh)

All-rounders are always in high demand in the IPL, and Darren Sammy is one of the most useful players with both the bat and the ball. His gentle medium pace bowling and his hitting in the final few overs can help teams win matches from difficult situations. The player was left unsold in the IPL 2016 auction, but franchises can benefit from his experience of leading West Indies in international cricket, and the energy he brings to the team is also something that franchises can look into.