A number of big players were released by their respective franchises before the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And now with the auction of the tenth edition of the T20 carnival coming up in Bengaluru next month, a lot of franchises will be keeping their eyes on these released players, along with other stars.

Here is a look at some of the top released players who can land mega deals in the IPL 2017 auction:

Kevin Pietersen (released by Rising Pune Supergiants)

The dashing English batsman has always been one of the most sought-after players in IPL auctions and it will be no different in Bengaluru this time. Pietersen has loads of T20 experience as he has regularly featured in leagues around the world and the franchises will have that in their minds when eyeing the former England captain. His explosive batting can turn matches from any situation. Rising Pune Supergiants had signed him in the last season, but his injury in the middle of the competition hurt the team.

Corey Anderson (released by Mumbai Indians)

All-rounders are always in high demand in IPL auctions and Corey Anderson will be right there among the top preferrences of the franchises. The left-handed player from New Zealand can bowl medium pace with a good mix of pace and can also tonk the ball a long way. The Mumbai Indians' loss could be someone else's gain.

Imran Tahir (released by Delhi Daredevils)

The Delhi Daredevils' move to release Imran Tahir has surprised quite a few. There is a dearth of quality spinners in world cricket at the moment and the South African leggie is one of the best in business. Agreed, he may not have been superb in IPl 2016 but Tahir is a wicket-taking bowler who can run through any batting line-up on his day. These things will always come into the equation when IPL teams decide to bid for him.

Chris Jordan (released by Royal Challengers Bangalore)

It is during the death overs when bowlers take a beating. But the presence of Jordan will always assure any fielding captain. The 28-year-old right-arm fast medium may not be regular for England in the one-day internations, but his skills in T20, especially in the death overs, are brilliant. Ask him for those precise yorkers and slowers and Jordan will just deliver for his team.