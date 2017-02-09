The IPL is primarily a domestic T20 event, hosted by the BCCI, where franchises always try to have a good mix of foreign and Indian players in their teams. All the franchises will be keen to strengthen their squad during the IPL 2017 auction, where a number of world-class foreign and domestic players will go under the hammer on February 20 in Bengaluru.

Trent Boult sends a timely reminder to IPL teams ahead of auction

The eight franchises will come with their team of experts for the auction. The teams will do their homework and will have a clear road map as to which players to target. The franchises will have a back up plan as well, if the Plan A fails.

With only four foreigners allowed in the playing XI, the franchises are awake to the need of having some good domestic players in their side. One can expect solid bids from teams when some top Indian players, released by the franchises, go under the hammer.

Here is a list of released players, who can land a mega deal:

Ishant Sharma (released by Rising Pune Supergiants)

His base price of Rs 2 crore for IPL 2017 may have surprised many, but the lanky fast bowler from Delhi will be targeted by a number of teams. He may have had his share of injury concerns in the past, but the pacer has the potential to trouble any batsmen in the world cricket. Ishant, however, has only played eight matches in the last three editions of IPL.

Unmukt Chand (released by Mumbai Indians)

The stylish right-hander has talent in abundance, but Unmukt has not been able to come up with goods so far. All IPL teams are aware of his talent and Unmukt's best is still ahead of him. He has underperformed throughout the last six season. It's about time he delivered.

Irfan Pathan (released by Rising Pune Supergiants)

The Baroda all-rounder has been contributing with both the bat and ball in the IPL. Irfan might have lost his pace and swing, but his experience will come handy. His 1,137 runs and 80 wickets speak volumes about the player, who will be eager to make the IPL 2017 count after missing out on most matches last season.

Pawan Negi (released by Delhi Daredevils)

The all-rounder was the most expensive Indian player in IPL 2016 auction, but Negi turned out to be a damp squib. He turned from hero to zero, scoring 57 runs and taking one wicket in the last season. Negi has a point to prove. He will not land a lucrative deal this season, but he can still look forward to a decent offer, given his all-round capabilities.

Parvez Rasool (released by Royal Challengers Bangalore)

He may not be one of the best spinners in Indian cricket, but the off-spinner can be more than useful with his simple line and length laced with some good variations. Rasool is a good buy for teams who use spin to contain the run rate and get some early wickets.