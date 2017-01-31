With the IPL 2017 Player Auction just four days away, all the franchises would have already identified their preferred picks, with most of that based on how much money is available to them.

Having a strong purse is essential to buy the superstar, and potential superstar, players in the IPL auction, and going into the 2017 version, there are a few teams with plenty of money to burn and a few who will need to be prudent with their bidding.

With several big names set to put their names up for auction, including Ben Stokes, Kevin Pietersen, Corey Anderson, Martin Guptill, Imran Tahir and Trent Boult, those paddles should be raised quite often with plenty of money being spent in the process.

The key for the franchises will be not to get too carried away. While there are a few special players in the auction pool, it will be essential for the team to make sure they stay within their budgets and don't overspend on one player, making it difficult to get the others they wanted.

IPL titles are won on team balance, which is the most essential aspect over the long course of the season.

Each team will, no doubt, come in with an upper limit set for each of the players they plan to bid for, and the smart ones, when or if that player goes beyond that limit, will refrain from getting caught up in the auction moment.

There will be plenty of other options coming in and moving quickly onto Plan B or Plan C, if Plan A doesn't work out, should be the way to go, rather than overspending on one single player.

Here is a look at the money available for all eight teams in the IPL 2017 auction.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Purse spent: Rs 42.65 crore (Rs 426.5 million). Purse available: Rs 23.35 crore (Rs 235.5 million).

Delhi Daredevils (DD): Purse spent: Rs 44.5 crore (Rs 445 million). Purse available: Rs 21.5 crore (Rs 215m).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Purse spent: Rs 45.1 crore (Rs 451 million). Purse available: Rs 20.9 crore (Rs 209 million).

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Purse spent: Rs 46.25 crore (Rs 462.5 million). Purse available: Rs 19.75 crore (Rs 197.5 million).

Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS): Purse spent: Rs 46.9 crore (Rs 469 million). Purse available: Rs 19.1 crore (Rs 191 million).

Gujarat Lions (GL): Purse spent: Rs 51.65 crore (Rs 516.5 million). Purse available: Rs 14.35 crore (Rs 143.5 million).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Purse spent: Rs 53.175 crore (Rs 531.75 million). Purse available: Rs 12.825 crore (Rs 128.25 million).

Mumbai Indians (MI): Purse spent: Rs 54.445 crore (Rs 544.45 million). Purse available: Rs 11.555 crore (Rs 115.55 million).