The much-anticipated IPL 2017 auction might have been postponed to late February -- the exact dates are not yet known -- but when the auction does take place, one thing is for certain, Ben Stokes will emerge richer. Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Yuvraj Singh believes that the English all-rounder could easily earn a couple of million deal in the IPL 2017 auction.

The shortest format of the game is such where players like Ben Stokes, who can bowl and bat equally well, can flourish. With the dearth of such quality all-rounders in the game, one can expect some bidding war amongst the teams in the IPL auction.

Stokes' recent performances in their tour of India, where he showed his skills with both the bat and ball, has done wonders. Though Stokes might not have taken the tour by storm in the limited overs series, he has shown glimpses, and even more than that, of his capabilities in India, and that should be enough for teams to go all out for the all-rounder.

Yuvraj played against England in the recently concluded ODI and T20 series, and the left-hander knows what he brings to the table with his all-round skills, which should fetch him couple of million in the IPL auction. With the player set to receive some deduction from his England salary for IPL participation, a huge deal will always be welcome for Stokes.

"A couple of million (in IPL 2017 auction). He's a quality hitter, fast bowler and fielder. He'll definitely get the big bucks. He brings a lot to the table," BBC quoted Yuvraj as saying.

The fight for Stokes' signature will get intense during the auctions as there are teams like Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions, who have already shown interest in the all-rounder. Royal Challengers Bangalore are also said to be in the fray.

Such news does not come as a major surprise as Stokes has all the ingredients in him to succeed in the IPL. At present, only two players are present for IPL 2017 as Sam Billings and Jos Buttler were retained by Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians. Some more players like Jason Roy and Alex Hales will hope to be picked alongside Stokes.

Yuvraj feels it will help their skills if they play in IPL. "If these guys come and play the IPL, their skills will improve. The more they play in different conditions, the better they will become."