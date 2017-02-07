The IPL 2017 auction is gradually gaining momentum, and with the base price (2 cr and 1.5 cr) released for some top players, the excitement level has been taken to another level. So when the eight franchises of IPL 2017 sit down for the auction on February 20, one can expect some major bidding war for some of the big players in the auction list.

As far as the recently released base price goes, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma, Chris Woakes, Pat Cummins, Angelo Matthews and Mitchell Johnson have been placed at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. Johnny Bairstow, Trent Boult, Brad Haddin, Nathan Lyon, Kyle Abbott, Jason Holder are priced at Rs 1.5 crore.

All-rounders have always been in high demand during any IPL auction. For instance, Shane Watson and Pawan Negi were bought for a whopping 9.50 crore and 8.5 crore in the IPL 2016 auction. With Stokes being one of the best all-rounders in the present game, there will be some huge bidding for the player, who has reportedly garnered interest from Gujarat Lions, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiants.

However, other teams are also aware of his all-round skills, which could make matters interesting. Irrespective of which team picks him up, one thing is confirmed, he will be one of the players with the highest bid in IPL 2017 auction.

Out of the seven players in the Rs 2 crore base price, three of them are English, which also includes ODI and T20 skipper Morgan, who is known for his batting exploits all over the world. Though the IPL franchises might be willing to spend on Morgan, there is a cloud of uncertainty as he might be called back for international duty against Ireland in the first week of May.

If teams are willing to take the risk -- many teams are in the line for his signature -- his price could shoot up tremendously and Morgan could land a mega deal to become richer. Franchises also have an alternative option of Bairstow, but his base price of Rs 1.5 crore might be too much for his lack of experience.

The franchises may not be willing to shell out a large chunk of money on bowlers, but if they are ready to spend, Woakes, Ishant and Boult will be in high-demand during the auction. Woakes' performances for England in the recent ODI series might help him, and the same can be said for the New Zealand pacer, who impressed with his six wicket haul in the 3rd ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.

The franchises are always on the lookout for India players, and with the experience of Ishant available, teams must have already drawn plans to get him in their squad. His IPL experience could come handy for any team in the competition.

Still one should not forget Johnson, who looked good in the recently concluded Big Bash League. He could be the surprise package and if there are more than two-three teams fighting for his experience, the Australian could snag the best deal amongst the high-end base price players.

A look at the other players in the auction list with base price of Rs 1.5 crore and 2 crore, and one does not see cricketers like Lyon, Haddin, Holder, Cummins and Mathews getting more than their base price. However, one would not be surprise if they are not picked by any franchises as they might have other players, who could come in for cheaper money.