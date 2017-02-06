With exactly 14 days remaining for the IPL 2017 auction to begin, franchises must be keeping note of some standout performers, and a splendid batting or bowling performance in world cricket might not have gone unnoticed.

Also read: Sam Billings excited to feature in IPL 2017

Trent Boult, similarly, has sent a timely reminder to all the eight franchises that he still has the ammunition to unsettle a team, and deliver the goods against top opposition. The left-arm pacer was in sensational form with the white ball against Australia, taking six wickets to play an important role in New Zealand's win in the third ODI to eventually win the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. He bowled wonderfully well, and Boult looked in rhythm throughout his quota of 10 overs, where he consistently troubled the Australia batsmen.

The New Zealand pacer was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are the defending champions, which means Boult will be one of the major attractions for IPL franchises in the auction. Boult was one of the six SRH players released by the franchise. England ODI and T20 skipper Eoin Morgan also faced the axe.

The T20 format is said to be a batsman's game, hence teams are always looking for a quality bowler, who can play an important role with the new ball, take wickets and contain the batsman. With pacers primarily bowling with the new ball, they have a huge task, and teams do not mind shelling out big money if a particular bowler fits the bill.

One look at the released players for IPL 2017, besides Boult, England's Chris Jordan, South Africa's Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn, and it shows there are not many experienced and world-class international bowlers up for grabs in IPL 2017 auction. Some of the franchises must have already drawn their plans to get a particular bowler and strengthen their team.

Now, it remains to be seen, which of the teams will bid for the pacer when his name goes under the hammer on February 20. One thing is for sure, irrespective of which team picks Boult, the pacer will want to play an important role and not sit in the bench like last year for SRH, who only gave him one game. He played seven matches in IPL 2015.

Boult will be hungry to prove his worth in the upcoming IPL 2017, which is one of the most watched sporting events in the world. With New Zealand and South Africa set to be involved in a T20 series mid-February, Boult can do wonders to his IPL 2017 price if he gets to play and shine for the Kiwis.