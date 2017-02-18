The Kings XI Punjab had a nightmare season in IPL 2016, with their start-of-the-season captaincy decision not quite working out, before one defeat after another meant they were consigned to take the wooden spoon for the ninth edition of the tournament.

Avoiding a slow start and making sure they are at least in the mix for a top-four place will be the target for IPL 2017, and to do that they need to get the right personnel in.

So, making the right buys during the IPL 2017 auction will be of utmost importance and with Virender Sehwag now guiding the team's fortunes, you can expect a few slam-bang deals and moves to come through.

Kings XI Punjab are the team with the most money to spend in this auction, with the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise having Rs 23.35 crore to shell out on the target they have in mind.

Here is a look at the current squad, auction needs and players to buy.

Current squad: Murali Vijay, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Mann, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Wriddihiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla.

Players released: Mitchell Johnson, Rishi Dhawan, Farhaan Behardien, Kyle Abbott.

Maximum number of players KXIP can buy during auction: 8 (4 overseas players).

Overseas fast bowler: With Mitchell Johnson and Kyle Abbott being released, KXIP do not have a single foreign fast bowler in their squad at the moment. While Sandeep Sharma, Anureet Singh and Shardul Thakur are decent Indian options, KXIP need a recognised international fast bowler.

Luckily for the team from Punjab, there are plenty of those to select in the auction pool.

There are the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, who is an underrated bowler, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Matt Henry, Sean Abbott and Billy Stanlake, and KXIP, with the money that they have, will want to get two of these fast bowlers in their ranks.

Overseas all-rounder: Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell can be termed as all-rounders, but KXIP will feel the need for one more overseas player, who can do the business with bat and ball. While Ben Stokes is wanted by almost every single franchise, they might also look at a Corey Anderson – who might not be able to bowl, which will then work against him – Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews or Dan Christian.

Indian all-rounder: Pawan Negi is being looked at by the Kings XI Punjab, while Irfan Pathan could come into the mix as well. Pathan has played for KXIP before, so it would be a decent fit.

Indian batsman: To go with the likes of Murali Vijay, Manan Vohra and Gurkeerat Singh, Kings XI need a couple more Indian batsmen who can contribute when required. Taking a punt on the talented Prithvi Shaw might not be a bad idea, while Priyank Panchal has plenty of runs behind him from the domestic season. Faiz Fazal could also get a look-in, with Tanmay Agarwal being another option.