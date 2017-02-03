Kevin Pietersen was expected to be one of the major attractions of the IPL 2017 auction, but there is a huge surprise as the former Rising Pune Supergiants batsman has decided to skip the auction. Pietersen is one of the experienced T20 players in the world, and teams, which might have lined up the player, will have to look elsewhere now.

Pietersen announced his decision on Twitter.

FYI - I won't be going into the IPL auction. My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don't want to spend April/May away too! — KP (@KP24) February 3, 2017

The flamboyant batsman, who had to leave IPL 2016 early due to injury, was released by Rising Pune Supergiants for the 10th edition of IPL.

