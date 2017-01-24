The IPL 2017 auction is inching closer, and teams must have already lined up their players, who can strengthen their respective sides. With the upcoming India-England T20 series, starting Thursday, some players in the English camp will be eager to make an impression, so that they get selected for one franchise or the other, and play in IPL 2017.

RCB keen on Ben Stokes

With Eoin Morgan already having stated that there will be a number of English cricketers, who would be available for auction, franchises will be particularly interested in Ben Stokes, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Morgan, who have all agreed to participate in the competition.

As of now, there are only two players, who are set to play in IPL 2017. Jos Buttler and Sam Billings were retained by their respective franchises, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils. The duo will hope that other English players will also join them for IPL 2017.

Here is a list of players, who will be keenly watched by IPL franchises during the upcoming India vs England T20 series. If these players can perform in the T20 series, they will increase their chances of getting picked, thus in return add mega money in their bank accounts too.

Ben Stokes

All-rounder Stokes is going to be one of the most sought after players in IPL 2017 auction. There is no doubt that he is a ferocious hitter of a cricket ball, and can take wickets at regular intervals. It is such skills of his, which will attract teams for his signature. He has already grabbed eyeballs with some good performances in the Test and ODI series in India.

Alex Hales

This T20 series is going to be of utmost importance to the opener, who did not make a mark in the ODI series against India of late. His record in T20I is exceptional for England, scoring 1257 runs in 45 matches. He is one of the first players, who will be picked for England in the T20 team, showcasing his importance to the team. Teams might not be too keen if he fails once again in the T20 series, hence Hales has to unleash his batting skills in the T20 series.

Jason Roy

The English opener must already be on the radar of top teams after his incredible performance against India in the ODI series. He scored three half-centuries on a trot, and it has not gone unnoticed. With openers playing a key role in the IPL, teams will be eager to snag Roy, who can shoot his price up with another stunning performance in the T20 series.

Eoin Morgan

No doubt, Morgan is one of the experienced English players in the IPL, and he is a limited overs specialist, who can win matches from impossible situations. Though teams might be keen on Morgan, he could be called for international duty against Ireland, which is a point of concern. Franchises may be happy to sign him, even if is for first half of the competition, but for that he needs to prove that he is in amazing form, playing some swashbuckling innings in the T20 series.