The clock ticks on as we head to the IPL 2017 auction this Saturday. How beautiful it is to hear Welsh auctioneer Richard Madley to strike the hammer and emphatically say "sold!" before he almost gargles the price of the player during the bidding war.
Good news is it won't be too long till we get to witness this happening yet again. IPL 2017 kicks off on April 5 and a number of high-profiled players are set to go under the hammer yet again.
Here are the players up for grabs.
While we get set to welcome the IPL auction 2017 with euphoria and gusto, let us look back to an year from now and see how it all panned out at the IPL 2016 auction.
The top 5 buys from IPL auction 2016
|Player
|Country
|Base Price
|Sold For
|Sold To
|Shane Watson
|Australia
|2 crore INR
|9.5 crore INR
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Pawan Negi
|India
|30 lakh INR
|8.5 crore INR
|Delhi Daredevils
|Yuvraj Singh
|India
|2 crore INR
|7 crore INR
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chris Morris
|South Africa
|50 lakh INR
|7 crore INR
|Delhi Daredevils
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|1.5 crore INR
|6.5 crore INR
|Kings XI Punjab
Let us look at the most pricy players from the IPL 2016 auction RELEASED from the teams ahead of this year's tournament.
Rising Pune Supergiants
|Player
|Country
|IPL 2016 price
|Possible IPL 2017 move
|Kevin Pietersen
|England
|3.5 crore INR
|Any
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|3.8 crore INR
|Any
Gujarat Lions
|Player
|Country
|IPL 2016 price
|Possible IPL 2017 move
|Dale Steyn
|South Africa
|2.3 crore INR
|Any
Kings XI Punjab
|Player
|Country
|IPL 2016 price
|Possible IPL 2017 move
|Kyle Abbott
|South Africa
|2.1 crore INR
|Any
|Mitchell Johnson
|Australia
|650 lakh INR (sold at IPL 2014 auction)
|Any
Kolkata Knight Riders
|Player
|Country
|IPL 2016 price
|Possible IPL 2017 move
|John Hastings
|Australia
|1.3 crore INR
|Any
|Morne Morkel
|South Africa
|280 lakh INR (sold at IPL 2014 auction)
|Any
Mumbai Indians
|Player
|Country
|IPL 2016 price
|Possible IPL 2017 move
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|Unsold
|Any
|Jerome Taylor
|West Indies
|Unsold
|Any
Delhi Daredevils
|Player
|Country
|IPL 2016 price
|Possible IPL 2017 move
|Pawan Negi
|India
|8.5 crore INR
|Any
Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Player
|Country
|IPL 2016 price
|Possible IPL 2017 move
|Kane Richardson
|Australia
|2 crore INR
|Any
|Chris Jordan
|England
|Unsold
|Any
|Varun Aaron
|India
|200 lakh INR (sold at IPL 2014 auction)
|Any
Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Player
|Country
|IPL 2015 auction price
|Possible IPL 2017 move
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|1.5 crore INR (sold at IPL 2015 auction)
|Any
|Trent Boult
|New Zealand
|3.8 crore INR (sold at IPL 2015 auction)
|Any