The clock ticks on as we head to the IPL 2017 auction this Saturday. How beautiful it is to hear Welsh auctioneer Richard Madley to strike the hammer and emphatically say "sold!" before he almost gargles the price of the player during the bidding war.

Good news is it won't be too long till we get to witness this happening yet again. IPL 2017 kicks off on April 5 and a number of high-profiled players are set to go under the hammer yet again.

Here are the players up for grabs.

While we get set to welcome the IPL auction 2017 with euphoria and gusto, let us look back to an year from now and see how it all panned out at the IPL 2016 auction.

The top 5 buys from IPL auction 2016

Player Country Base Price Sold For Sold To Shane Watson Australia 2 crore INR 9.5 crore INR Royal Challengers Bangalore Pawan Negi India 30 lakh INR 8.5 crore INR Delhi Daredevils Yuvraj Singh India 2 crore INR 7 crore INR Sunrisers Hyderabad Chris Morris South Africa 50 lakh INR 7 crore INR Delhi Daredevils Mohit Sharma India 1.5 crore INR 6.5 crore INR Kings XI Punjab

Let us look at the most pricy players from the IPL 2016 auction RELEASED from the teams ahead of this year's tournament.

Rising Pune Supergiants

Player Country IPL 2016 price Possible IPL 2017 move Kevin Pietersen England 3.5 crore INR Any Ishant Sharma India 3.8 crore INR Any

Gujarat Lions

Player Country IPL 2016 price Possible IPL 2017 move Dale Steyn South Africa 2.3 crore INR Any

Kings XI Punjab

Player Country IPL 2016 price Possible IPL 2017 move Kyle Abbott South Africa 2.1 crore INR Any Mitchell Johnson Australia 650 lakh INR (sold at IPL 2014 auction) Any

Kolkata Knight Riders

Player Country IPL 2016 price Possible IPL 2017 move John Hastings Australia 1.3 crore INR Any Morne Morkel South Africa 280 lakh INR (sold at IPL 2014 auction) Any

Mumbai Indians

Player Country IPL 2016 price Possible IPL 2017 move Martin Guptill New Zealand Unsold Any Jerome Taylor West Indies Unsold Any

Delhi Daredevils

Player Country IPL 2016 price Possible IPL 2017 move Pawan Negi India 8.5 crore INR Any

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Player Country IPL 2016 price Possible IPL 2017 move Kane Richardson Australia 2 crore INR Any Chris Jordan England Unsold Any Varun Aaron India 200 lakh INR (sold at IPL 2014 auction) Any

Sunrisers Hyderabad