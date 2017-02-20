Richard Madley banged the gavel three times to get the IPL 2017 auction off and the madness began, with Martin Guptill the first player to come out of the hat.

IPL 2017 auction as it happened

With most teams locked in the opening positions and other options available as well, Guptill went unsold, which pretty much gave everyone a sign of how this auction might go.

The first player to be sold in the IPL 2017 player auction was the second name to come out – Eoin Morgan, who went to the Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore – Virender Sehwag, the new chief of KXIP, raising that paddle and signing the England limited-overs captain.

In the opening sequence of seven batsmen, six of them went unsold, with only Morgan getting a bid, showing just how guarded and "strategic" the bidding process from the eight teams was.

The first Indian to be sold in this IPL 2017 auction was the man who made a name for himself at the auction proceedings from a year ago – Pawan Negi – with the all-rounder, after a bit of a fight between RPS, Gujarat Lions, RCB and SRH, going to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After that it was more of wait and watch rather than go crazy and buy, even if there were a few of them in there, with Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills going for massive money.

Here is the list of the sold and unsold players from the IPL 2017 player auction.

Sold players:

Delhi Daredevils: Kagiso Rabada (Rs 5 crore), Pat Cummins Rs 4.5 crore), Angelo Mathews (Rs 2 crore), Corey Anderson (Rs 1 crore), M Ashwin (Rs 1 crore), Aditya Tare (Rs 25 lakh), Ankeet Bawane (Rs 10 lakh), Navdeep Saini (Rs 10 lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs 10 lakh).

Gujarat Lions: Jason Roy (Rs 1 crore), Basil Thampy (Rs 85 lakh), Manpreet Gony (Rs 60 lakh), Nathu Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Munaf Patel (Rs 30 lakh), Tejas Singh Baroka (Rs 10 lakh), Chirag Suri (Rs 10 lakh), Shelley Shaurya (Rs 10 lakh), Shubam Agrawal (Rs 10 lakh), Pratham Singh (Rs 10 lakh), Aksh Deep Nath (Rs 10 lakh).

Kings XI Punjab: T Natarajan (Rs 3 crore), Varun Aaron (Rs 2.8 crore), Eoin Morgan (Rs 2 crore), Matt Henry (Rs 50 lakh), Martin Guptill (Rs 50 lakh), Darren Sammy (Rs 30 lakh), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 25 lakh), Rinku Singh (Rs 10 lakh).

KKR: Trent Boult (Rs 5 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 4.2 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 3.5 crore), Rishi Dhawan (Rs 55 lakh), Darren Bravo (Rs 50 lakh), Rovman Powell (Rs 30 lakh), Sayan Ghosh (Rs 10 lakh), R Sanjay Yadav (Rs 10 lakh), Ishank Jaggi (Rs 10 lakh).

Mumbai Indians: Karn Sharma (Rs 3.2 crore), K Gowtham (Rs 2 crore), Mitchell Johnson (Rs 2 crore), Nicolas Pooran (Rs 30 lakh), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 30 lakh), Asela Gunarathna (Rs 30 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs 10 lakh).

RPS: Ben Stokes (Rs 14.5 crore), Dan Christian (Rs 1 crore), Manoj Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 50 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 30 lakh), Rahul Chahar (Rs 10 lakh), Suarabh Kumar (Rs 10 lakh), Milind Tandon (Rs 10 lakh), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 10 lakh).

RCB: Tymal Mills (Rs 12 crore), Aniket Choudhary Rs 2 crore), Pawan Negi (Rs 1 crore), Billy Stanlake (Rs 30 lakh), Praveen Dubey (Rs 10 lakh).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan (Rs 4 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 2.6 crore), Eklavya Dwivedi Rs 75 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 50 lakh), Mohammad Nabi (Rs 30 lakh), Ben Laughlin (Rs 30 lakh), Pravin Tambe (Rs 10 lakh), Tanmay Agarwal (Rs 10 lakh).

Unsold players:

Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Brad Haddin, Nathan Lyon, Jonny Bairstow, Kyle Abbott, Marlon Samuels, Alex Hales, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nic Maddinson, Michael Klinger, Cheteshwar Pujara, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Shahzad, Kusal Janith Perera, Ross Taylor, Irfan Pathan, Colin Munro, Dinesh Chandimal, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Mitchell Santner, Brad Hogg, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Unmukt Chand, Abhinav Mukund, Farhaan Behardien, Parveez Rasool, David Wiese, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Niroshan Dickwella, Pankaj Singh, Joe Burns, RP Singh, Fawad Ahmed, Michael Beer, Akila Dananjaya, Colin De Grandhomme, Faiz Fazal, Rahul Sharma, Sean Abbott, Mehedi Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahmudullah, Johnson Charles, Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Wheeler, Kesrick Williams, Subramaniam Badrinath, Pragyan Ojha, Lakshan Sandakan, Ish Sodhi, Ronsford Beaton, Asghar Stanikzai, Ashton Turner, Harpreet Singh, Dishant Yagnik, Rishi Arothe, Umang Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Glenn Phillips, Kanishk Seth, Shivam Dubey, Rush Kalaria, Mahipal Lomror, Priyank Panchal, Manan Sharma, Mohit Ahlawat, Manvinder Bisla, Shreevats Goswami, Vishnu Vinod, Abu Nechim Ahmed, Manjeet Kumar Chaudhary, Umar Nazir, Himmat Singh, Himanshu Rana, Pawan Suyal, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Akash Bhandari, B Indrajith, Akhil Herwadkar, Mayank Dagar, Amit Verma, Pankaj Jaswal, Sarabjit Ladda, Tajendra Singh, Virat Singh, Akshay Wakhare, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Players that did not come up on the auction block:

Callum Ferguson, Neil Broom, Tom Bruce, Theunis De Bruyn, Sam Heazlett, Tamim Iqbal, Kusal Mendis, Alex Ross, Manprit Juneja, Shishir Bhavane, Arjit Gupta, Pramod Chandila, Paras Dogra, Aditya Garhwal, Amandeep Khare, Pratyush Kumar, R Samarth, Tanmay Srivastava, D'Arcy Short, Paul Valthaty, Jonty Sidhu, Ankit Lamba, Amit Pachhara, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Chopra, Kumar Deobrat, Rassie Van der Dussen, Pavan Deshpande, Shamsher Yadav, Rajesh Bishnoi, Jerome Taylor, Suranga Lakmal, Ben Dwarshuis, Dawlat Zadran, Varun Aaron, Taskin Ahmed, Dushmantha Chameera, Sheldon Cottrell, Miguel Cummins, Krismar Santokie, Parvinder Awana, Shannon Gabriel, Ben Hilfenhaus, Lahiru Kumara, Lungisani Ngidi, Vikas Tokas, Akshay Chauhan, Sandeep Warrier, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Bhargav Bhatt, Ronit More, Rajesh Bishnoi, Babashafi Khan Pathan, Rahul Shukla, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Ajay Ahlawat, Varun Khanna, Veer Pratap Singh, Tanveer Ulhaq, Ishwar Chaudhary, Cheepurupalli Stephen, K Vignesh, Rajwinder Singh, Aswin Crist, Yuvraj Chudasama, Deepak Dalal, Vijay Gohil, Pritam Das, Rahul Kanojia, Nikit Dhumal, R Sai Kishore, Shakti Malviya, M Ravi Kiran, Rahil S Shah, Prasidh Krishna, Siddarth Trivedi, Paidakalva Vijay Kumar, Amit Mishra, Shubham Mavi, M Mohammed, Ponam Ponia, Ananta Saha, Chandrakant Sakure, Anupam Amrut Sanklecha, Shelley Shaurya, Vikash Singh, Baltej Singh, Nishan Singh, Pradeep T, Manik Gupta, Shubek Singh Gill, Monu Kumar, Shane Dorwich, Nitin Saini, N Jagadeesan, Ben McDermott, Nakul Sharma, Jaskaranvir Singh Sohi, CM Gautam, KB Arun Karthik, Gitansh Khera, Mahesh Rawat, Ian Dev Singh Chauhan, Grant Elliott, Muhammad Yasir Arafat, Farveez Maharoof, Tom Cooper, Ramesh Mendis, P Malinda Pushpakumara, Anton Devcich, Rayad Emrit, Jonathan Carter, Johan Botha, Dhananjaya De Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thikshila De Silva, Nathan McCullum, Seekkuge Prasanna, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanka, Jesse Ryder, Abhishek Nayar, Joginder Sharma, Jack Wildermuth, Robbie Frylinck, Chris Green, Shamar Springer, Raymon Reifer, Rajagopal Sathish, Jalaj Saxena, Shivam Chauhan, Karan Kaila, Ankit Kaushik, Ritwik Chowdhury, Parth Kohli, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Vishal Kushwah, Puneet Datey, Jamaluddin Syed Mohammad, Sumit Narwal, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Sanjay Pahal, Kavish Panchal, Shivam Sharma, Rohan Prem, Hanuma Vihari, Sumit Ruikar, Shaurya Sanandia, Hardik Sethi, Azhar Shaikh, Dhruv Shorey, Chandra Pal Singh, Kaushal Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Khalid Ahmad, Dafedar Khizar Anwar, MD Sarfaraz Ashraf, Nick Buchanan, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Writtick Chatterjee, Vinod Kumar CV, Amir Gani, Kuldeep Hooda, Rituraj Singh, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, MS Washington Sundar, Ankit Soni, Chirag Jani, Anirudha Ashok Joshi, Rujul Haren Bhatt, Akshay Karnewar, Varun Sood, Jay Gokul Bista, Manisankar Murasingh, Shubham Ranjane, Vysak V, Kishore Pramod Kamath, Hiten Dalal, Milind Kumar, Parikshit Valsangkar, Suraj Yadav, Ashok Menaria, Antony Dhas, Saurabh Dubey, Ashish Reddy, Atit Sheth, Yogesh Nagar, Amitoze Singh, Vinay Galetiya, Biplab Samantray, Vishnu Solanki, M Kaushik Gandhi, Nikhil Gangta, Arindam Ghosh, Karanveer Singh, Vijay Rajendra Jethi, Kshitiz Sharma, Fabid Farook Ahmed, Subodh Bhati, Christiaan Jonker.