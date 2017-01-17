The Indian Premier League has always attracted the best talents in world cricket, but there are exceptions, who skip the competition for different reasons. Some give it a miss due to injury concerns, while others want to take time off cricket. England cricketer Joe Root, who has become a father recently, will not be part of the IPl 2017 auctions as he wants time with the family.

Read: Franchises confused about selecting England players. Here's why

Moreover, England also has a hectic cricket schedule with the Three Lions currently in India for a ODI and T20 series. England will then travel to the West Indies for a three-match ODI series before IPl 2017 starts in April.

England will host Ireland for a two-match ODI series while the IPL is underway. England also host South Africa for a three-match ODI series before the all-important Champions Trophy. Given the circumstances, playing in IPL will sure eat into Root's family time.

"I would love to play in the IPL and it's a shame because this is a good window in the international calendar but having just had a baby and looking at the schedules I'm going to be away from home a lot. A lot of great things would come from the IPL and I'm sure it would help to improve my game but at the moment family and our schedules are my priority and I want to make sure time at home with my baby is not something I miss," Daily Mail quoted Root as saying.

Though Root will not be featuring in the IPL 2017 auction, some English players like Jason Roy and Ben Stokes have already expressed interest in the league. However, with the Ireland series coinciding with IPL, it remains to be seen if the ECB will allow their players to play in the league.

Earlier, reports have suggested that England skipper Eoin Morgan might be called back for international duty even if he earns an IPL contract. But if Stokes and Roy get picked in the auction, the duo could be given the option of playing in the IPL. Jos Buttler and Sam Billings, who were both retained by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils respectively for IPL 10, may also be given permission to play in India.