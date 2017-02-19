We are less than 24 hours away from the highly-anticipated IPL 2017 auction, in Bengaluru.

Also read: KKR will need to go all out or Ben Stokes

The IPL 2017 auction is going to be nothing short of exciting, given the immense talent of players up for grabs. Franchises will go full steam ahead to bag the players of their liking, and an all-out bidding war is expected on Monday.

Here is a list of top attractions for IPL 2017 auction

Ben Stokes (base price of Rs 2 crores)

Role: All-rounder

The English all-rounder is one of the most-sought after players in IPL 2017 auction, and he is expected to land the best deal this season. A number of teams are after the gritty all-rounder who is brilliant with both bat and ball.

Jason Roy (base price of Rs 1 crore)

Role: Opening batsman

This opener from England is good at three things; attack, attack and attack. He is cut out for the T20 format. Roy's stellar performance against India in the recently concluded ODI and T20 series, has put him in a position of advantage and might as well help earn the English player a lucrative first contract in IPL.

Kagiso Rabada (base price of Rs 1 crore)

Role: Bowler

Rabada is one of the finest pacers in the world cricket. His pace and ability to put the balls in the right place consistently makes him a great addition to any squad.

Ishant Sharma (base price of Rs 2 crores)

Role: Bowler

Ishant is one of the best fast bowlers from India in the auction pool. With huge IPL experience behind his back, expect teams to line up to ink a deal as he knows the Indian conditions and can mentor the freshers.

Irfan Pathan (base price of Rs 50 lakhs)

Role: All-rounder

Agreed, Irfan is no Kapil Dev, but his experience and all-round skills are nothing to be sneezed at. True, he is not the same bowler who used to threaten batsmen with swing. Be that as it may, he can still vex batsmen with his brilliant change of pace. Moreover, Irfan can also chip in with last minute flourishes with bat as well.

Ben Dunk (base price of Rs 30 lakhs)

Role: Wicketkeeper batsman

The name might come as a surprise if you haven't been following the Big Bash League this season. The Australian top-scored the league with 364 runs. With a base price of Rs 30 lakhs and the fact that he can double as a wicket keeper make him a ideal target for franchises.