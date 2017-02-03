The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday evening, confirmed the rescheduled IPL 2017 auction date as February 20. The venue, as unlike reports citing to be Mumbai, still remains Bengaluru.

The gala event will take place at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. Ironically, the first-ever IPL auction in 2008 also took place on February 20!

Read: Kevin Pietersen rules himself out of IPL 10.

"The IPL franchises will go into the player auction with a maximum of INR 143.33 Crs purse for 2017 season," mentioned a press release from the BCCI on Friday. "The teams can have a maximum of 27 players including 9 overseas players. A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought at the auction."

The IPL auction 2017 was originally supposed to take place this Saturday, until the BCCI, who got a new set of administrators this week, decided to have the event sometime later this month.

"So far, more than 750 players have registered for the Player Auction 2017. The deadline for player registration ends today, February 3, 2017," the media release added.