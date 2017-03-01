The IPL 2017 anthem has been launched by Sony Max -- the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday -- and it showcases the celebratory mood and tribute to the IPL fans ahead of the landmark tenth edition of the Indian cricket competition.

The much-awaited IPL Auction has concluded and all eyes now remain on the April 5 date -- the start of IPL 10.

With the trademark trumpet ringing once again in the new IPL anthem, the video captures all the local shops and the Indian streets and households and the various sections of people, who have been following the IPL from its start in 2007.

The anthem, titled #10SaalAapkeNaam, is a tribute to the cricket fans across India who have been the biggest support for the IPL over the years. The minute-long video will be broadcast for the first time across the Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) later in the day.

Check it out before anyone else here!