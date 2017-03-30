Mohammed Shami is one of India's finest pacers, but the 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries in his career. As a result the team management, including coach Anil Kumble, will be looking at the bowler closely during the IPL 2017 season, as he could play an important role for India in the upcoming Champions Trophy in June.

The fast bowler has not played any international cricket, after featuring against England last year, due to knee problems. Shami seems to be in better shape now, as he featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Bengal, including the final, and was added in the squad for the fourth Test against Australia, even if he did not play.

With India's next big competition being the Champions Trophy in England, Shami has to prove his fitness and form in the IPL ahead of the ICC event, and convince the selectors to pick him. When on song, Shami can be a lethal bowler, and with Umesh Yadav having shown improvements, India could have a formidable bowling unit. If the pitches in England provide seam and swing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be handy too.

The Deli Daredevils' bowler's focus, as of now, should be completely on the IPL, where the franchise will also be looking for a solid bowling effort from the pacer. With the IPL comprising some of the best players in the world, expect Shami to be tested in all departments.

Shami is just coming back from injury, and the Delhi Daredevils team management should also be careful, and not put too much stress on the bowler. The IPL is always demanding for cricketers, as they have to play at least 14 matches in a span of a little over a month.

The pacer believes he is fit, and just wants to focus on getting his rhythm back in the IPL. However, having played only two domestic matches in 2017, doubts still linger about Shami's fitness. The Bengal bowler should bowl well within himself for a start in the first few matches of the IPL and the pacer can push his body more in the latter stages.

"The IPL comes at a good time for me as I am fit now and can get into rhythm," Shami said.