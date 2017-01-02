If there is one cricketer who defies age, it has to be Australian left-arm chinaman Brad Hogg, who is still going quite strong aged 45. With Kolkata Knight Riders having released Hogg, the Australian is looking out for a potential new contract in IPL 2017.

Hogg, though 45, is not new to the format of T20 as he has been actively involved with various domestic T20 leagues around the world in the past few years as well. Besides KKR, Hogg also played for the currently suspended Rajasthan Royals for a couple of seasons.

The Australian is still playing in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades. Hogg has already been quite impressive, picking up five wickets so far, including a three-wicket haul in his first match of 2017 against Melbourne Stars.

With such performances under his belt, it will not come as a major surprise if the Australian is picked by a franchise in the IPL 2017 player auctions in February. If picked by any team, the franchise can benefit with his inclusion as he can play an important role in helping the youngsters in the team with his rich international as well as domestic T20 leagues experience, and of course, pick wickets when he features for the team.

With the pitches in India said to assist spinners, he could play an important part in the IPL if picked by any franchise. The best thing about picking Hogg is that the franchise may not have to pay a bombshell for his signature. However, that could all change if there is a bidding war in the auctions.

Hogg did hint that he is looking for an IPL contract in the new season and also compared the Big Bash League with IPL.

"This product (BBL) is probably the best product going around in the world – except for the IPL, just in case a contract with the IPL is coming around," watoday.com.au quoted the Australian chinaman as saying.