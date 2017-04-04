Vivo is the official title sponsor for the IPL 2017, which begins on Wednesday with the first match taking place in Hyderabad between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the IPL season marks its 10-year anniversary, Vivo is celebrating the event with the launch of a new limited edition Vivo V5 Plus.

Vivo V5 Plus was perceived as a great selfie smartphone when it was launched in January and it is about to get a make-over that will appeal to IPL fans. The Chinese smartphone maker is holding the launch event in Hyderabad on Tuesday, ahead of the magical season of IPL 2017 begins.

The event is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, where the company will unveil the V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition. The new variant of the handset mostly has revamped looks and some new software to bring you the IPL feel from inside out.

From what we are hearing so far, Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition will come with pre-loaded IPL-related apps for you to catch all the action of the upcoming cricketing season from your phone. But there's really no concrete evidence to prove that just yet. It will likely be revealed at the launch along with the handset's price.

Talking about the change, Vivo V5 Plus IPL edition will come with some IPL-inspired visuals. The handset is going to don a matte black shade, which will make it stand out from the existing gold colour. After all, black seems to be the popular colour now with OEMs launching the dark shade for their smartphones like OnePlus 3T, iPhone 7 and others.

The specifications of the IPL edition V5 Plus will remain unchanged. The key features of the phone are: