Earlier this week, a report from a reputable publication claimed that Apple succumbed to the pressure of meeting demand for iPhone X and downgraded the quality standards of the device's advanced-and-complex front-camera component for its supply partners to increase the production rate.

Apple, however, has vehemently denounced the report and claimed that iPhone X's Face ID will set a new gold standard for biometric security feature in smartphones and buyers will get to enjoy the most accurate facial identification technology with one in a million probability of a random person unlocking the iPhone with Face ID.

Here's the official Apple response:

"Bloomberg's claim that it [Apple] reduced the accuracy spec for Face ID is completely false and we expect Face ID to be the new gold standard for facial authentication. The quality and accuracy of Face ID haven't changed; it continues to be one in a million probability of a random person unlocking your iPhone with Face ID," Apple Spokeswoman said to International Business Times, India.

For those unaware, Apple had introduced the fingerprint sensor-based Touch ID with iPhone 5S in 2013 and since then, it has been used in all the iterations of the iPhones. But it was discontinued in the anniversary special edition iPhone X and replaced by Face ID technology in the front camera.

It boasts advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D. It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able accurately identify. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

We would like to remind our readers that during Apple iPhone X's Face ID demo, Craig Federighi (a senior vice president of Software Engineering and a member of Apple's executive leadership team) had failed to unlock the phone, which apparently led to mass mocking online.

But in reality, Face ID did not really fail. Apple also said that a demo iPhone X was used by stage assistants during rehearsal and their face were authenticated in the device and that's why the iPhone X failed to recognise Craig's face and asked to type the passcode.

[Note: We would also like to point that as any iPhone user will know, all Apple devices ask for passcode after reboot and takes Touch ID only during subsequent uses. Similarly, expect the iPhone X to ask the pass code first and Face ID would work after that.]

Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch), new A11 Bionic processor with neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and bigger battery (two hours more compared to iPhone 7).

