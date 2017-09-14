Apple has unveiled its much-awaited mobile phone called the iPhone X and it is scheduled to be launched on November 23 in several countries, including India. It is no doubt the best iPhone Apple has ever made but it will have to compete with the arguably best Android device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the market.

Well, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come to India a little more than a month earlier than the iPhone X but gadget lovers and prospective buyers will now keep a close watch before purchasing as all the features of both the handsets have been announced.

Now, which device should you buy? Well, the handsets are yet to be released but we can provide you with the key specifications to help you make the buying decision.

Pricing

The iPhone X is priced at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 1,02,000 for 256GB in India. However, the Galaxy Note 8 comes in three variants -- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB – and its price starts at Rs 67,900 (prices of different variants yet to be revealed).

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 boasts of an Infinity display, a near bezel-less screen with full-frontal glass, and a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED screen with 2,960x1,440 pixels (521ppi pixel density). On the other hand, the iPhone X has a 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED bezel-less edge-to-edge curved screen with 2,436x1,125 pixels (458 ppi pixel density).

Processor

The iPhone X is powered by a 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor, while the Galaxy Note 8 has an Exynos 8895 Octa processor (for EMEA) / Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (for USA and China).

Operating system

The iPhone X runs Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant, while the Galaxy Note 8 has Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo).

RAM & Storage

The iPhone X comes packed with 3GB RAM (not confirmed) and 64GB/256GB storage (without microSD card slot), while the Galaxy Note 8 features a 6GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (with microSD card slot).

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features dual 12MP main cameras, one with 26mm lens, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and the other with a 52mm lens, f/2.4 aperture, AF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash. It has an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size and 1.22 µm pixel size. On the other hand, the iPhone X mounts a dual 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2x optical zoom and quad-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 7MP TrueDepth front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos.

Battery

The iPhone X is powered by a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery with wireless charging (works with Qi chargers) feature, Charging via USV to a computer system or power adapter, and has talk-time up to 21 hours and internet use up to 12 hours. It can acquire 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, has a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast charging technology (QC 2.0).