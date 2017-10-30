iPhone X: Seven things you need to know about Apples $1,000 phone Close
iPhone X: Seven things you need to know about Apples $1,000 phone

The iPhone X (pronounced 10) is the most advanced Apple mobile to date and was put up for pre-order on October 27. The demand was such that the company's website closed within minutes of going live across all countries. This was a part of the first wave of the release plan.

Due to the use of advanced front-camera, Apple's supply partners are finding it hard to mass produce iPhone X to meet the pent-up demand. The Cupertino-based company was even accused of downgrading the Face ID system quality to allow manufacturers to increase their production. The company was forced to release a statement denying the allegation and reiterated that Apple will never compromise on quality come what may.

Soon after the pre-order service went live on October 27, several network carriers announced late delivery dates, delayed by around four to five weeks.

However, to everyone's surprise, the company has begun the delivery process to select customers, particularly Sprint subscribers in the US. The network service provider is sending emails to the iPhone X pre-order customers with shipment tracking details, reported 9to5Mac citing the email received from Sprint.

If things go as planned, consumers will get the device delivered to their doorstep on time on November 3 if not earlier. We believe Apple is clearing the first batch of units -- 2-3 million units shipped from China -- and other customers may have to wait longer and some even expect it only in December, if latest reports are to be believed.

Apple iPhone X advanced TrueDepth camera system makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D. It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still is able to accurately  identify the user. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

iPhone X OLED screen
iPhone X OLED screen.Apple

Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) with 458 ppi (pixels per inch), new A11 Bionic processor with a neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

Apple iPhone X packages ready for shipmentBenjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) via Twitter

Official global price details of Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 series:

Models Storage Price
US($) UK (£) Dubai (UAE)AED/ Arab Emirates Dirham India (Rs.) Singapore (S$) Australia(A$)
Apple iPhone X 64GB $999 £999 AED4,099 Rs. 89,000 S$1,648 A$1,579
256GB $1,149 £1,149 AED4729 Rs. 1,02,000 S$1,888 A$1,829
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB $799 £799 AED3249 Rs. 73,000 S$1,308 A$1,229
256GB $949 £949 AED3879 Rs. 86,000 S$1,548 A$1,479
Apple iPhone 8 64GB $699 £699 AED2849 Rs. 64,000 S$1,148 A$1,079
256GB $849 £849 AED3479 Rs. 77,000 S$1,388 A$1,329

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X:

Models Apple iPhone X
Display 5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density: 458 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
RAM (not confirmed) 3GB
Storage 64GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom (up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), Animoji
Video recording
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
Security Face ID, enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
Battery
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight 174 grams
Colours Space Grey and Silver
