The iPhone X (pronounced 10) is the most advanced Apple mobile to date and was put up for pre-order on October 27. The demand was such that the company's website closed within minutes of going live across all countries. This was a part of the first wave of the release plan.

Due to the use of advanced front-camera, Apple's supply partners are finding it hard to mass produce iPhone X to meet the pent-up demand. The Cupertino-based company was even accused of downgrading the Face ID system quality to allow manufacturers to increase their production. The company was forced to release a statement denying the allegation and reiterated that Apple will never compromise on quality come what may.

Soon after the pre-order service went live on October 27, several network carriers announced late delivery dates, delayed by around four to five weeks.

However, to everyone's surprise, the company has begun the delivery process to select customers, particularly Sprint subscribers in the US. The network service provider is sending emails to the iPhone X pre-order customers with shipment tracking details, reported 9to5Mac citing the email received from Sprint.

If things go as planned, consumers will get the device delivered to their doorstep on time on November 3 if not earlier. We believe Apple is clearing the first batch of units -- 2-3 million units shipped from China -- and other customers may have to wait longer and some even expect it only in December, if latest reports are to be believed.

Read more: Some carriers announce late launch of Apple's iPhone X

Apple iPhone X advanced TrueDepth camera system makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D. It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still is able to accurately identify the user. This really sets a new benchmark in biometric security technology.

Other stipulated features of Apple iPhone X are 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) with 458 ppi (pixels per inch), new A11 Bionic processor with a neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (2 hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

Official global price details of Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 series:

Models Storage Price US($) UK (£) Dubai (UAE)AED/ Arab Emirates Dirham India (Rs.) Singapore (S$) Australia(A$) Apple iPhone X 64GB $999 £999 AED4,099 Rs. 89,000 S$1,648 A$1,579 256GB $1,149 £1,149 AED4729 Rs. 1,02,000 S$1,888 A$1,829 Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB $799 £799 AED3249 Rs. 73,000 S$1,308 A$1,229 256GB $949 £949 AED3879 Rs. 86,000 S$1,548 A$1,479 Apple iPhone 8 64GB $699 £699 AED2849 Rs. 64,000 S$1,148 A$1,079 256GB $849 £849 AED3479 Rs. 77,000 S$1,388 A$1,329

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Apple products and more.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X: