UPDATE: Apple CEO Tim Cook called the new iPhone "magical" while announcing the launch of the much-awaited upgrade to the iPhone 7 series. The successor series is called iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
"Now, we can create devices that are far more intelligent, far more capable, far more personal than ever before. We have huge iPhone news for you today," Cook said.
Apple iPhone 8 Plus redefines the camera's Portrait mode, which was already the finest in iPhone 7 Plus. The new Portrait mode has various settings, including different lighting effects and uses machine learning analysis to improve the overall quality of the photo.
Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage on Tuesday to unveil the new Apple Watch series 3 ahead of announcing the new iPhone.
